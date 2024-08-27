Tesla is now capable of producing 700,000 Powerwalls per year

Tesla is now capable of producing 700,000 Powerwalls or 10 GWh worth per year, according to a new video.

The Powerwall was launched back in 2015 and it sparked the growth of what is now a massive market for home energy storage systems.

Last year, Tesla announced that it installed 500,000 Powerwalls.

Now, the company claims that it can produce 700,000 Powerwalls in a single year. Tesla made the claim in this new video showcasing the production of Powerwall 3:

Powerwall 3, as the name suggests, is the third iteration of Tesla’s residential energy storage system.

Tesla added lot of power capacity in the system, making it more feasible to install just one per home, but it is still stackable with more units if someone requires more energy capacity, which is still 13.5 kWh per unit.

Based on this announcement, it looks like the Powerwall 3 is also more easily manufacturable because that’s a massive ramp-up in capacity.

Tesla produced just 500,000 Powerwalls in its first 8 years of production and now it can produce more than that in just a year.

Tesla Powerwalls work best with solar power systems, If you want to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar – whether you’re a homeowner or renter. They have hundreds of vetted solar installers competing for your business (including Tesla and Powerwall certified installers in some markets), ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use, and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.



Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online, and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here.