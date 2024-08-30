 Skip to main content

BYD unveils new Seal 06GT electric hot hatch for just over $21,000

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 30 2024 - 9:25 am PT
5 Comments
BYD-Seal-06GT

BYD unveiled its sporty new electric hot hatch on Thursday at the Chengdu Auto Show. The new BYD Seal 06GT starts at just $21,150 (150,000 yuan), deeming it the industry’s first RWD electric performance hatchback.

Meet the new BYD Seal 06GT

The electric hot hatch was first introduced at the Beijing Auto Show in April. BYD revealed it as the Ocean-M concept, based on its new e-Platform 3.0 Evo and loaded with other advanced tech.

BYD’s 3.0 Evo platform underpins the new Sea Lion 07, its Tesla Model Y-rivaling smart electric SUV. The company claims the platform features the “world’s first full scenario intelligent pulse self-heating technology,” which cuts charge time by 40%, even in the frigid cold.

The electric hot hatch features simple design lines and a low-sitting silhouette, giving it a sporty, modern feel.

BYD loaded the interior with its latest smart tech and software. It includes a 15.6″ floating center infotainment, 10.25″ driver display, and 12″ head-up display. Interior color options include shell white or twilight blue.

BYD-Seal-06GT-interior
BYD Seal 06 GT electric hot hatch interior (Source: BYD)

With an advanced version of its DiLink 100 intelligent cockpit system, the Seal 06GT supports 3D vehicle management and voice assist.

A new electric hot hatch hits the market

The new BYD Seal 06GT is offered with single- and dual-motor powertrains. BYD’s single-motor model has 215 hp (160 kW) or 221 hp (165 kW).

Meanwhile, the dual-motor version has 415 combined hp (310 kW) and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 4.9 seconds.

BYD-Seal-06GT
BYD Seal 06GT (Source: BYD)

With 72.96 kWh or 59.52 kWh battery options, BYD’s electric hot hatch gets up to 375 miles (605 km) CLTC range.

The new BYD Seal 06GT is expected to launch in Europe to challenge rivals like Volkswagen. At 4,630 mm long, 1,880 mm wide, and 1,490 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,820, the new BYD Seal will compete with Volkswagen’s new ID.3 GTX Performance.

BYD-Seal-06GT
BYD Seal 06GT (Source: BYD)

Volkswagen calls the GTX model its “sportiest EV yet,” but can it keep up with BYD’s new electric hot hatch?

The ID.3 GTX Performance packs up to 321 hp (240 kW) for a 0 to 62 mph sprint in 5.7 seconds. It’s available to order in Germany starting at $57,200 (€ 52,295).

Volkswagen-sportiest-EV
Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance (Source: VW)

BYD opened Seal 06GT pre-sales on Friday in China. It’s expected to be available by the end of next month.

With BYD also taking over its German importer on Friday, the Chinese automaker aims to gain a foothold in Europe.

Source: CarNewsChina, BYD

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

BYD

BYD

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications