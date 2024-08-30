BYD unveils new Seal 06GT electric hot hatch for just over $21,000

BYD unveiled its sporty new electric hot hatch on Thursday at the Chengdu Auto Show. The new BYD Seal 06GT starts at just $21,150 (150,000 yuan), deeming it the industry’s first RWD electric performance hatchback.

Meet the new BYD Seal 06GT

The electric hot hatch was first introduced at the Beijing Auto Show in April. BYD revealed it as the Ocean-M concept, based on its new e-Platform 3.0 Evo and loaded with other advanced tech.

BYD’s 3.0 Evo platform underpins the new Sea Lion 07, its Tesla Model Y-rivaling smart electric SUV. The company claims the platform features the “world’s first full scenario intelligent pulse self-heating technology,” which cuts charge time by 40%, even in the frigid cold.

The electric hot hatch features simple design lines and a low-sitting silhouette, giving it a sporty, modern feel.

BYD loaded the interior with its latest smart tech and software. It includes a 15.6″ floating center infotainment, 10.25″ driver display, and 12″ head-up display. Interior color options include shell white or twilight blue.

BYD Seal 06 GT electric hot hatch interior (Source: BYD)

With an advanced version of its DiLink 100 intelligent cockpit system, the Seal 06GT supports 3D vehicle management and voice assist.

A new electric hot hatch hits the market

The new BYD Seal 06GT is offered with single- and dual-motor powertrains. BYD’s single-motor model has 215 hp (160 kW) or 221 hp (165 kW).

Meanwhile, the dual-motor version has 415 combined hp (310 kW) and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 4.9 seconds.

BYD Seal 06GT (Source: BYD)

With 72.96 kWh or 59.52 kWh battery options, BYD’s electric hot hatch gets up to 375 miles (605 km) CLTC range.

The new BYD Seal 06GT is expected to launch in Europe to challenge rivals like Volkswagen. At 4,630 mm long, 1,880 mm wide, and 1,490 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,820, the new BYD Seal will compete with Volkswagen’s new ID.3 GTX Performance.

BYD Seal 06GT (Source: BYD)

Volkswagen calls the GTX model its “sportiest EV yet,” but can it keep up with BYD’s new electric hot hatch?

The ID.3 GTX Performance packs up to 321 hp (240 kW) for a 0 to 62 mph sprint in 5.7 seconds. It’s available to order in Germany starting at $57,200 (€ 52,295).

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance (Source: VW)

BYD opened Seal 06GT pre-sales on Friday in China. It’s expected to be available by the end of next month.

With BYD also taking over its German importer on Friday, the Chinese automaker aims to gain a foothold in Europe.

Source: CarNewsChina, BYD