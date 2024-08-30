XPeng’s new MONA M03 EV nabs 30,000 orders in first 48 hours as deliveries commence

Just days after officially launching orders of its new MONA M03 EV in China, XPeng Motors is seeing huge customer interest as deliveries begin. The Chinese automaker reported the M03 garnered over 30,000 orders in its first 48 hours on sale.

XPeng’s latest BEV model is gaining steam as orders officially open and deliveries commence. The AI-centric M03 made its official debut in early July, promising a price below RMB 200,000 ($27,500). Earlier this month, XPeng founder, chairman, and CEO He Xiaopeng shared that the M03 had begun mass production in China before a scheduled launch event on August 27.

A product poster that surfaced soon thereafter revealed that the MONA M03 would debut at a starting price significantly lower than initially promised – RMB 135,900 ($19,040). During the August 27 launch event, however, XPeng began pre-orders of the MONA M03 at an even lower starting price – RMB 119,800 ($16,815), more than half the cost of a Tesla Model 3 in China.

At such affordable pricing, would-be customers in China quickly took notice. XPeng relayed that the M03 had tallied over 10,000 orders in its first 52 minutes in sale. Today, we have learned that number has jumped to over 30,000 orders and is growing.

Source: XPeng/MONA/Weibo

XPeng delivers first MONA M03 orders in Chengdu

As reported by CnEVPost, XPeng founder, chairman, and CEO, He Xiapoeng, was present on-site at the Chengdu Auto Show for the initial MONA M03 deliveries to customers who placed an order and were present at the event.

According to XPeng, 55% of customers in China who ordered the Mona M03 were under 30 years old, and 61% were male. Yesterday, XPeng posted a video to its Weibo page showing many M03s parked and ready for volume deliveries in China, which are scheduled to begin very soon.

As we reported following the launch and start of pre-orders, the MONA M03 arrives in three separate trims, priced at RMB 119,800 ($16,815), RMB 129,800 ($18,220), and RMB 155,800 ($21,870), respectively. The three variants – 515, 620, and 580 Max – refer to each M03’s CLTC range (km), and the “Max” signifies the addition of XPeng’s smart driving ADAS capability.

Each model is propelled by a single motor that can accelerate 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 7.8 seconds in the 515 and 7.4 seconds in the 620 and 580 Max variants. The most affordable trim features a 51.8 kWh battery pack, while the other two come with 62.2 kWh packs. During today’s launch, Xiaopeng said the Mona M03 consumes 11.5 kWh of electricity per 100 kilometers.