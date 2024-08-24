 Skip to main content

Tesla brings back referral program and $1,000 off its electric cars

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 24 2024 - 2:34 pm PT
12 Comments

Tesla is bringing back its owner referral program and returning to the bigger reward of $1,000 off its electric cars.

Last April, Tesla put an end to its referral program, which has been on and off for the past decade.

Over the last few years, the automaker had greatly reduced the incentives to participate – making it a less important part of its marketing effort.

Now, Tesla is bringing the referral program back and it is also returning to much bigger rewards:

If a new Tesla buyer buys a Model S, Model X, Model Y, or Model 3 through someone else’s referral code, the new buyer gets $1,000 off of their new EV and the referrer gets $500 that can be apply to any Tesla product, including vehicles.

The last part is new. The latest program gave points that can only be applied to a handful of products that Tesla made available through its mobile app.

Now, Tesla owners can actually earn credit that can be applied to buying a new vehicle, which is likely to make the program much more popular.

Electrek’s Take

This is Tesla taking demand more seriously and going back to the source with a referral program.

The last two referral programs weren’t the best. Personally, I was sitting on a million Supercharger miles that expired because Tesla wouldn’t let me give them away, and now I have tens of thousands of Tesla points that are also not very useful.

The fact that these credits can directly be applied to new vehicles will incentivize people a lot more to participate in the program.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications