Tesla brings back referral program and $1,000 off its electric cars

Tesla is bringing back its owner referral program and returning to the bigger reward of $1,000 off its electric cars.

Last April, Tesla put an end to its referral program, which has been on and off for the past decade.

Over the last few years, the automaker had greatly reduced the incentives to participate – making it a less important part of its marketing effort.

Now, Tesla is bringing the referral program back and it is also returning to much bigger rewards:

Earn $500 by giving anyone $1000 off a new Tesla



Can be used toward Supercharging, software upgrades, merchandise, service payments or a new Tesla



→ https://t.co/LTX9s0oq28 — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) August 24, 2024

If a new Tesla buyer buys a Model S, Model X, Model Y, or Model 3 through someone else’s referral code, the new buyer gets $1,000 off of their new EV and the referrer gets $500 that can be apply to any Tesla product, including vehicles.

The last part is new. The latest program gave points that can only be applied to a handful of products that Tesla made available through its mobile app.

Now, Tesla owners can actually earn credit that can be applied to buying a new vehicle, which is likely to make the program much more popular.

Electrek’s Take

This is Tesla taking demand more seriously and going back to the source with a referral program.

The last two referral programs weren’t the best. Personally, I was sitting on a million Supercharger miles that expired because Tesla wouldn’t let me give them away, and now I have tens of thousands of Tesla points that are also not very useful.

The fact that these credits can directly be applied to new vehicles will incentivize people a lot more to participate in the program.

