 Skip to main content

Interest in EVs just hit a record in the US with big discounts, more affordable options

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 29 2024 - 11:16 am PT
15 Comments
Interest-EVs-US

Massive discounts and new lower-priced models are making electric vehicles more affordable, helping draw in buyers. According to the latest JD Power EV Index data, interest in EVs hit a new yearly high in July, with over a quarter of shoppers “very likely” to go electric for their next vehicle.

The latest forecast from JD Power and GlobalData projects that new vehicle sales will reach over 1.43 million in August 2024, a 4.2% increase from last year.

Comparing the sales volume without adjusting for the number of sales days amounts to 8.1% growth year-over-year.

A big reason behind the growth is lower prices. Automakers have introduced aggressive discounts and lower-priced models, driving the average transaction price down 4.1% ($1,895) to $44,039.

The average incentive per vehicle is expected to reach $3,035, up $1,132 from August 2023. With federal, state, and local discounts totaling over $10,000, many electric vehicle prices are at or above parity with their gas-powered alternatives.

The JD Power EV Index, which tracks the parity of EVs with gas-powered vehicles, hit a record high in July, scoring 56 on a 100-point scale. July was the fifth straight month that the EV index rose.

Hyundai-EVs-Tesla-Supercharger
Hyundai IONIQ 5 (left) and IONIQ 6 (right) at Tesla Supercharger (Source: Hyundai)

Interest in EVs continues to climb

“One factor—interest—reached a high for the year with 28% of new-vehicle shoppers saying they are ‘very likely’ to consider a battery electric vehicle for their next purchase,” according to Elizabeth Krear, JD Power’s vice president of electric vehicle practice.

Krear explained, “Incentives have helped align prices in popular compact and midsize mass market segments, making them more affordable.”

Ford-Mustang-Mach-E-Tesla-Cybertruck-Supercharger
Ford Mustang Mach-E next to a Tesla Cybertruck at a Supercharger (Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc.)

Automakers are slapping massive discounts on top of federal and state incentives, making them more affordable than ever.

With the incentives combined, several EVs are selling for over $10,000 off MSRP. According to Motor Intelligence, the Kia EV9 sold with an average discount of over $18,000 in June.

Kia-EV9-discounts
Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Subaru’s Solterra was the most discounted car, electric or gas, selling for 12% off MSRP, according to Consumer Reports.

After introducing a massive new discount this month, the Acura ZDX has up to nearly $30,000 in potential savings. The Honda Prologue SUV is up to $14,250 off with a new Labor Day deal.

Acura-ZDX-Tesla
2024 Acura ZDX (Source: Acura)

EV retail sales held steady at 9.2% of the market for the second consecutive quarter. Krear added, “Especially noteworthy is the satisfaction experienced by Ford and Rivian owners now having access to the Tesla charging network.”

As more affordable models hit the market and the infrastructure continues developing in the US, interest in EVs is expected to continue climbing.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications