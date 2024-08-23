Acura slashes nearly $30K off 2024 ZDX models, undercutting Tesla’s Model Y by a mile

Acura wants its share of the US electric vehicle market. After introducing a massive new incentive, the 2024 Acura ZDX is cheaper to lease than the Tesla Model Y. With a nearly $30,000 discount, is Acura’s luxury electric SUV worth it?

The 2024 ZDX is Acura’s first all-electric vehicle. Making its global debut last Summer, the electric SUV “marks a critical step on Acura’s accelerated path to a 100% electrified lineup,” the brand said.

Based on GM’s Ultium platform, the ZDX offers up to 313 miles range, starting at $64,500. That’s more than the Cadillac Lyriq ($57,195), which uses the same platform, and the best-selling Tesla Model Y ($44,990).

The Dual Motor Type S model, Acura’s most powerful SUV yet, has a sticker price of $74,500. Acura’s Type S variant packs 499 hp and 544 lb-ft of torque for a 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 secs.

Although it’s based on GM’s platform, Acura’s design team fine-tuned the electric SUV. The ZDX “expresses Acura’s intense focus on performance from every angle” with a low-riding silhouette and long wheelbase.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S (Source: Acura)

Acura added signature design elements like Chicane DRLs, Jewel Eye LED lights, and a reimagined Diamon Pentagon grille for the EV age.

The interior features 22″ of digital screen space, including an 11″ driver and 11.3″ infotainment displays with wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto support. With Google built-in, route planning is made easy. Google Maps shows recommended charge stops and estimated charge times.

Acura ZDX Type S interior (Source: Acura)

Acura ZDX is cheaper to lease than the Tesla Model Y

According to online car research firm CarsDirect, the 2024 Acura ZDX has a nearly $30,000 discount.

A memo sent to dealers indicates a substantial new incentive makes the electric SUV over $100 cheaper per month. The dealer note shows Acura added a $4,000 conquest cash offer on all 2024 ZDX models.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S (Source: Acura)

You must own a 2014 or newer vehicle from a competitor to qualify. The brands include Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Genesis, Infiniti, Lexus, Polestar, Rivian, Tesla, and Volvo. Acura owners are also eligible for the promotion.

The company also offers an “Upgrade Offer” with an additional $4,000 for owners of a 2,000 to 2013 model year vehicle. No trade-in is required, and it can be passed to members of the same household.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S interior (Source: Acura)

The 2024 Acura ZDX is listed at $319 per month for 27 months (7,500 miles a year) in California and other ZEV states.

With $4,999 due at signing, the effective rate is $504 per month, which is by far its best offer yet. At $504 per month, the 2024 ZDX is only $16 more than the 2024 Integra to lease.

The deal is almost $30,000 off its MSRP with a $7,500 lease credit, $5,665 in Launch Lease Support, and another $1,658 in Regional Support. These discounts are on top of the $4,000 offer.

2024 Acura ZDX vs Tesla Model Y Range MSRP Acura ZDX A-Spec RWD 313 $64,500 Acura ZDX A-Spec AWD 304 $68,500 Acura ZDX Type S AWD 278 $73,500 Acura ZDX Type S AWD (Performance) 278 $74,500 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 320 $44,990 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 308 $47,990 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 279 $51,490 2024 Acura ZDX vs Tesla Model Y prices and specs (*ZDX prices exclude destination fee)

At $489 for 36 months and $4,138 due at signing, the base Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD model has an effective rate of $605 per month, or $101 more than the Acura ZDX.

Tesla’s base RWD model offers up to 320 miles range. The Long Range AWD trim starts at $47,990 with up to 308 miles range, while the Performance AWD model costs $51,490.

Acura’s parent company, Honda, is also offering significant savings with 2024 Prologue lease prices starting at $399 per month.

Ready to take advantage of the savings? Nearly $30,000 in savings is hard to pass up. You can use our links below to find offers on the 2024 Acura ZDX and Tesla Model Y in your area.