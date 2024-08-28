Honda Prologue SUV is cheaper to lease than a Civic with up to $14,250 off for Labor Day

You can now lease a new Honda Prologue for less than a Civic. With a new Labor Day discount for up to $14,250 in potential savings, the Honda Prologue SUV is a better lease deal than the Civic.

Honda’s first electric SUV began hitting US dealerships this March. Through July, Honda has sold nearly 5,000 Prologue models in the US, 3,458 of which were sold last month alone.

Based on GM’s Ultium platform (powering new Chevy, Cadillac, and GMC EVs), the Honda Prologue gets up to 296 miles range. According to Honda, it has the “highest standard driving range in its class.”

Although it uses the same platform, Honda fine-tuned it to make it unique. Honda added multi-link front and rear suspensions while infusing its signature design touch.

Starting at $47,400, the 2024 Honda Prologue is already below the average transaction price (ATP) for a new vehicle in the US. According to Cox Automotive, the new-vehicle ATP was $48,644 in June.

Ahead of Labor Day, Honda just made the Prologue even cheaper. According to online car research firm CarsDirect, Honda introduced a new Labor Day Dealer Cash on August 28, 2024, on all Prologue leases.

2024 Honda Prologue (Source: Honda)

Honda Prologue is cheaper to lease than a Civic

With up to $14,250 in potential savings, the Honda Prologue is even cheaper to lease than a Civic. The 2024 Honda Prologue EX can be leased for $299 per month (36 months).

A $1,000 lease bonus (loyalty and conquest) drops the monthly rate to $269. With $1,999 due at signing, the effective rate is $325 per month before the $750 Labor Day Dealer Cash discount is applied.

2024 Honda Prologue (Source: Honda)

The Honda Civic LX is listed at $239 per month after the lease discount. With $3,599 due at signing, the Civic is $333 per month, or $8 more than the Prologue.

That’s despite the nearly $40,000 Prologue costing nearly double that of a new 2025 Civic LX ($24,250).

Honda Prologue Elite interior (Source: Honda)

Honda’s Prologue is cheaper to lease, with up to $14,250 in total savings. The discounts include $7,500 for the EV tax credit, $5,000 in Captive Lease Cash, a $1,000 lease (loyalty or conquest) offer, and $750 in Labor Day Dealer Cash.

The best Prologue deals are offered in California and other ZEV states. However, people in other parts of the country can still save up to $13,250.

2024 Honda Prologue trim Starting Price

(w/o $1,395

destination fee) Starting price after

tax credit

(w/o $1,395

destination fee) Starting price after

tax credit

(with $1,395

destination fee) EPA Range

(miles) EX (FWD) $47,400 $39,900 $41,295 296 EX (AWD) $50,400 $42,900 $44,295 281 Touring (FWD) $51.700 $44,200 $45,595 296 Touring (AWD) $54,700 $47,200 $48,595 281 Elite (AWD) $57,900 $50,400 $51,795 273 2024 Honda Prologue prices and range

Honda’s luxury brand, Acura, also slashed lease prices on its electric SUV. With a massive new cash offer for a total of nearly $30,000 in discounts, the 2024 Acura ZDX is now over $100 cheaper per month to lease than a Tesla Model Y.

These massive savings are hard to pass up. If you’re ready to take advantage of the offers, you can use our links below to find deals on the Honda Prologue, Acura ZDX, and Tesla Model Y in your area.