You can get a Wallbox EV charger for less than half price in Fisker’s liquidation

Fisker is selling off its remaining inventory of Wallbox Pulsar Plus EV chargers with a steep discount as part of its bankruptcy liquidation sale.

EV maker Fisker filed for bankruptcy in June, and is now going through liquidation and selling off its remaining inventory in order to raise some cash to help owners of its Ocean SUV stay on the road.

The Fisker Ocean was beset with issues in its early form, with many of the issues coming from incomplete vehicle software.

But now there’s a silver lining, with the Fisker-branded Wallbox Pulsar Plus available for $249, down from a normal price of $549.

We’ve seen other deals on the Wallbox Pulsar Plus before, but they required finagling various coupons and even then, $449 is the best price we’ve seen. So this is far better than that.

The charger is the result of a 2022 partnership between Fisker and Wallbox to help streamline charger installations for Fisker owners.

The Wallbox Pulsar Plus is a well-reviewed charger, noted for its sleek/small size and inclusion of several smart features. One of the few downsides is that it has at times been more expensive than some of the competition – but that’s no longer the case today, if you can snatch one up from Fisker.

And best yet, the charger is easy to install because it comes with a NEMA 14-50 plug, so if you already have one of those outlets in your garage, you can just plug it in without needing to call an electrician. While many owners will be fine leaving a mobile connector-style cable plugged into a 14-50 outlet all the time, some prefer the cleanliness of having a wall box. Plus, you can use two wall boxes on the same circuit to share power on two sides of the same garage, if you’re a two-EV household.

If you don’t have a 14-50 outlet near your parking spot, you’ll still have to pay costs for installation (or have an uncle who’s an electrician do it in exchange for pizza and beer), but $249 is about the best price you’ll ever find for an EV charger itself. Usually, level 2 home chargers like these go for something in the $500 range.

So, as long as you don’t mind the conspicuous Fisker branding (or if you’re a fan of failed companies), head on over and get yourself a deal while supplies last.

