Fisker partners with Wallbox to bring competitively priced chargers to Fisker EV owners

Fisker continues building momentum as the Southern California-based EV maker announced Tuesday it will partner with Wallbox to offer its EV charging solutions to Fisker electric vehicle owners. The new partnership is designed to accelerate the transition to EVs, giving Fisker owners a cost-effective home charging option.

Since starting the company in 2016, Henrik Fisker has not been shy about his ambitions to become the “number one e-mobility provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles.”

The EV maker has been making significant strides in bringing its flagship EV SUV, the Fisker Ocean, to market, which is due to begin production on November 17. In Fisker’s Q2 earnings, the company reported over 56,000 reservations for its first EV model, an increase of about 6,000 from early June.

In addition, 5,000 preorders are for the Fisker Ocean One, its exclusive launch edition, selling out of the limited-edition EV. To preorder the Ocean One, buyers had to pay a $5K down payment, opening up potential revenue of $350 million.

Fisker is now venturing into its second EV program with plans to introduce the PEAR. In May, Foxconn acquired a 6.2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility from Lordstown in Ohio, quickly announcing the PEAR will be built there using Fisker’s SLV1 platform.

The EV maker says it already has 4,000 reservations for the PEAR and plans for 250,000 annual vehicle production once the plant ramps up operations.

The PEAR will start at an MRSP below $30,000, according to Fisker, while the Ocean will also hit the $30K mark with the new $7,500 tax credit.

Now Fisker EV owners will have access to Wallbox’s best-selling global charger, the Pulsar Plus.

Fisker Ocean using Wallbox EV charger. Source: Wallbox

Fisker EV owners gain access to Wallbox Pulsar Plus

Fisker and Wallbox are teaming up to offer Fisker EV owners in the U.S, Canada, and Europe the ability to buy Wallbox’s best-selling charging systems.

The Pulsar Plus is Wallbox’s top-selling EV charger, providing 240-volt Level 2 charging capability. Fisker will also be the first to offer the Wallbox Pulsar Max to select European countries (Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and the UK), carrying the Plus’s performance while offering a full energy management suite, complete with solar-charging ability for EVs.

Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO, states:

Fisker is laser-focused on giving our customers simple and intuitive technology combined with clever design to make owning an EV easier. Together with Wallbox, we are providing class-leading, competitively priced chargers for Fisker owners.

Douglas Alfaro, general manager of Wallbox of North America, explains the importance of home charging options to drive EV adoption, saying:

Making home charging accessible is key to accelerating the transition to EVs globally, and partnering with Fisker will allow us to support more drivers as they make the transition.

To make the deal even sweeter for EV buyers, Fisker and Wallbox plan to offer home installation services to streamline the process. In the US, the installation will be provided by Wallbox’s recent acquisition of COIL, an energy management services company.

The chargers will be available for Fisker Ocean buyers starting in November across the US, Canada, and Europe. Fisker says production is still on track for November 17, 2022, and deliveries will begin shortly after.

Electrek’s Take

It’s good to see two up-and-coming companies in the EV industry partnering to bring more accessibility to home charging. Recent research from the Fuels Institute shows that 70% to 80% of EV charging is done at home or work.

Fisker says the Wallbox chargers can be installed at home, offices, and multi-unit dwellings, covering all the critical markets.

The highly anticipated Fisker Ocean is set to begin production in November, and customers will begin receiving them shortly after. By partnering and offering home charging options, Fisker is taking the first steps in building out its EV network.

