Save $400 on Velotric T1 ST e-bike at $1,099, level 2 Tesla/EV charger starts from $449, more

Velotric adds T1 ST e-bike to spring sale at $1,099 low

Velotric’s spring into March sale is in full swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. A new addition to the offerings is the T1 ST e-bike for $1,099 shipped. Normally going for $1,499, this e-bike sees regular discounts during sales events, with today’s price having last been seen during Black Friday sales. It comes in as a 27% markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the all-time low.

The sleek T1 ST e-bike comes in two colorways (sand and lava) equipped with a 350W (600W peak) motor and a removable 36V battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH (25 MPH when unlocked) for up to 52 miles on a single four to six-hour charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a torque sensor, a SHIMANO 8-speed drivetrain, an integrated LED auto-headlight, double hydraulic disc brakes, puncture-resistant tires, an IPX6 waterproof rating, a 3.5-inch LCD display with USB charging for your personal device, and it even has a walk mode to assist you when walking up a steep hill alongside Apple Find My capabilities.

Wallbox Pulsar Plus Level 2 EV Charger starts from $449 low

Best Buy is offering the Wallbox Pulsar Plus Level 2 EV Charger with NEMA 14-50 plug for $599 shipped. Down from its usual $649, we’ve seen this model go for far lower during 2023, with the biggest discount dropping costs to a $500 low – some third-party retailers have offered it for less during occasional short-lived sales events. Where this deal gets even better, though, is with a My Best Buy Plus membership that takes off another $150 from the price tag, dropping it to a new all-time low. The membership only costs you $50 a year, and not only does that give you $100 more in savings on this charger, but it extends the extra savings across a wide array of appliances, devices, and more.

This EV charger provides up to 40A of power that automatically adjusts its output to not only the connected EV’s accepted levels, but also balances it along with your households’ energy consumption for “up to 7x faster charging.” You can monitor, schedule, and adjust the power levels between 16A and 40A through the companion app, which also provides your energy usage and spending statistics as well, making this device a flexible solution for installations on electrical circuits of 50A. You can also go hands-free by connecting it to your Alexa or Google Assistant. Its NEMA 14-50 plug ensures compatibility with most EVs on the market, including Teslas, just be sure to confirm if it will work with your make and model before purchasing. You’ll also have the option of connecting this charger to your home’s solar energy systems to further save on electricity costs. Head below to learn more.

Greenworks 80V 16-inch String Trimmer and Axial Blower Combo now $270 for one-day discount

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 16-inch String Trimmer and Axial Blower Combo for $269.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from $370, this particular combo package saw several discounts over 2023, with June through August seeing the biggest discounts to $269 and $266. While today’s deal is not the overall lowest we’ve seen, it does come in as a 27% markdown off the going rate and lands at the third-lowest price of the last year – ultimately $47 above the all-time low from 2020. It even beats out Greenworks’ website, where a similar combo is listed for a higher $400 MSRP.

The string trimmer is equipped with a brushless motor and a 2.5Ah battery that gives it a 45-minute lifespan on a single 30-minute charge – ideal for 1/2-acre to 3/4-acre yards. It has a 16-inch cutting swath with variable speed control for easier handling and a Load N’ Go trimmer head for easier spool rewinds. The axial blower covers yards up to 1 acre without concern, reaching a max airflow speed of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, and also sports a variable speed control with a turbo setting for max output. The included battery gives this blower a 70-minute runtime when on its lowest setting. Head below to read more.

