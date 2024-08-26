Honda CR-V and Civic are top-sellers, but will they go electric?

Will Honda’s best-selling nameplates go electric? Honda buyers are “confident” in models like the CR-V and Civic, but will they earn EV replacements? Here’s why Honda is watching rival brands like Volkswagen to learn how to name electric models.

Honda’s CR-V continued its reign as one of America’s top-selling crossovers in 2023, marking 25 years.

Nearly 361,500 CR-V models were sold in the US last year, up 52% from 2022. That’s more than double the number of Subaru Foresters sold, Honda’s Japanese rival.

The trend has continued this year, with 230,420 CR-Vs sold through July. Honda’s crossover accounted for nearly a third of its sales through the first seven months of the year.

With nearly 150,000 models sold, Honda’s Civic is the brand’s second best-selling name, following the CR-V.

The two models account for over 50% of Honda’s US sales through July. As the market shifts to electric, will the Honda CR-V and Civic earn EV replacements? It could depend on how well German electric cars sell, like the VW ID.4 and Porsche Taycan.

2025 Honda CR-V eFCEV (Source: Honda)

Is Honda planning CR-V and Civic EV replacements?

“I understand the naming of the vehicle is pretty much important,” Honda’s executive vice president, Shinji Aoyama, said (via Automotive News).

Aoyama added that many Honda customers are ” basically confident” in names like the Civic, Accord, and CR-V.

Acura Performance EV Concept (Source: Honda)

Acura unveiled its new Performance EV concept earlier this month, but the company still doesn’t know what to call it.

Will it take on an existing nameplate, or will Honda give it a unique brand? Honda is grappling with this internal debate for all of its future EVs.

Honda Prologue Elite (Source: Honda)

Honda sells two all-electric vehicles in the US, the Prologue and Acura ZDX. Both EVs are based on GM’s Ultium platform, which also underpins new Chevy, Cadillac, and GMC electric models.

With its own “0 Series” platform set for production next year, Honda needs to figure out a naming scheme soon. “We must think about this,” Honda America boss Kazuhiro Takizawa explained. “We still have time, so it’s not fixed yet.”

2024 Acura ZDX (Source: Acura)

Honda is facing stiff pressure in the US market. The mid-size electric SUV market in the US is saturated. The Prologue and ZDX are sold up against the Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai IONIQ 5, and others.

Aoyama said Honda is “still watching” German brands to see how their EV branding works out. Volkswagen currently sells electric cars under its “ID” series, but executives have vowed iconic names like the Golf and GTI will live on in the EV era.

2024 Honda Prologue (Source: Honda)

Acura will launch at least one EV per year, and Honda will likely follow, according to Aoyama. Will we see a Honda CR-V EV? Or a Honda e:Civic? The company will need to figure it out soon.

Until then, Honda is offering massive savings on its electric cars as it looks to keep pace in a competitive US market. With new incentives, you can save nearly $30,000 on the 2024 Acura ZDX. Meanwhile, after slashing prices, lease prices start at $399 for the 2024 Honda Prologue.

The savings are hard to pass up. If you’re ready to take advantage of the discounts, we can help you get started. You can use our links below to view offers on 2024 Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX models in your area.