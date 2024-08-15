Acura’s new concept previews the first model atop Honda’s EV platform that will be built in US

Days after teasing a sneak peek image of a new concept, Acura unveiled the “Performance EV” during a global debut at Monterey Car Week. The design of the SUV concept delivers a glimpse into what consumers will eventually see in a bonafide production model that will be built in the US by Honda and be powered by new EV architecture developed by Acura’s parent company.

As a loyal reader of the site, you’re likely aware of Acura – Honda’s luxury and performance sub-brand. We haven’t covered the marque much in the past because, well, it didn’t produce any BEVs. However, that changed with the launch of its first all-electric model, the ZDX.

We got the chance to test drive the electric SUV and thought it was a welcomed first attempt from the Japanese automaker. However, we saw the ZDX as more of a beginner-level BEV rather than the “performance model” it advertised.

Still, Acura and parent company Honda are finally warming to EVs and looking to carve out their own chunk of the market with new models led by new platform technology.

While we don’t know what Acura’s next production EV will look like, the company has given us a glimpse at some of its proposed design elements in a new Performance EV Concept making its world debut in Monterey this week. Have a look.

Source: Acura







Acura unveils a new “ZDX-like” EV concept at Car Week

During an event at Monterey Car Week, Acura will officially unveil the Performance EV Concept – an SUV described by its makers as “the evolution of Acura’s performance-focused design direction and the brand’s next all-electric model.”

The Acura Design Studio created the SUV concept to preview the Japanese marque’s next all-electric production model, whose name has yet to be shared.

Per Acura, we do know that the new model is scheduled to begin production in late 2025 and will be the first BEV engineered on a new EV platform developed in-house by Honda. It will also be the first EV built at the Honda EV Hub in Marysville, Ohio (using domestic and globally sourced parts, per Acura).

Acura says it drew inspiration for the Performance EV Concept from hydrofoil superyachts, especially in the SUV’s sleek front fascia. Other design elements include a “coupe-like silhouette” and a teardrop cabin. The images seen above showcase a “Moonlit White Pearl” paint with a semi-matte finish, which is also present on the SUV’s four-piston calipers.

The exterior is accented by 23-inch wheels and performance tires and “Acura” displayed across the tailgate in a new font. Per Acura design executive Dave Marek:

The Acura Performance EV Concept is the archetype of Acura Performance in the electrified era, taking full advantage of the extreme design freedom of stance and proportion offered by our next-generation EV platform to push the boundaries of Acura design even further,” said Dave Marek, Acura Design Executive. “As with our previous Acura concept vehicles, the Acura Performance EV Concept introduces a number of design themes that will be seen on future Acura vehicles.

The Acura Performance EV concept will make its world debut this Friday, August 16, at The Quail during a press event scheduled for 10:36 AM PT.