Rivian (RIVN) approved for major plant expansion for R2

After getting the green light to expand its Normal, IL plant, Rivian (RIVN) is preparing for its more affordable R2. Rivian gained approval from the town of Normal for a massive plant expansion, including a new 1.14 million sq ft facility.

Rivian gets the green light for massive plant expansion

As anticipation builds for Rivian’s smaller, more affordable R2, the EV maker is one step closer to launching production.

The Normal Town Council voted in favor of Rivian’s plant expansion on Monday. The amendments to its site plan include a new “R2” building, a 1.14 million sq ft building on the east of the main plant.

It also includes expanding its current 3.8 million sq ft plant by about 208,000 sq ft, or roughly 5%. The additions include a conveyor system connecting Rivian’s current building to the new R2 facility, which is already under development.

Parts of the new component will reach 64 feet high, far exceeding the code maximum height of 45 feet.

Rivian was also approved for four new parking lots. Three of these are for employees, with one reserved for new vehicles waiting to be shipped out.

Rivian Normal plant expansion master plan (Source: Normal Town Council)

The only aspects of the plant expansion that need additional review are the impact on traffic and stormwater management. Rivian is conducting a traffic impact analysis that will be submitted to the Town of Normal’s Director of Public Works & Engineering.

Preps for R2 begin

Rivian revealed its next-gen R2 and R3 vehicles in March. Starting at $45,000, the R2 is nearly half the cost of Rivian’s current R1S SUV and R1T pickup.

After unveiling the R2, Rivian announced it would build the new EV in Normal rather than its new plant in Georgia as initially planned.

Rivian R2 (Source: Rivian)

Rivian said the move would get R2 to market quicker while saving around $2.25 billion. Planned upgrades will enable up to 215,000 EVs to be built in Normal, up from around 150,000.

At 155,000 units annually, R2 output is expected to nearly double that of Rivian’s R1T and R1S. Production is slated for early 2026.

Rivian family. From left to right R1T, R1S, R2, R3, R3X (Source: Rivian)

At 4,715 mm long, 1,700 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,935 mm, Rivian’s R2 is often compared to the Tesla Model Y (4,751 mm long x 1,624 mm tall x 2,890 mm wheelbase). However, Rivian’s CEO RJ Scaringe promises its “world’s different.”

Rivian’s R2 is already attracting quite the fanbase. According to Rivian’s Vice President of Manufacturing Tim Fallon, R2 pre-orders are “well over 100,000” and climbing.