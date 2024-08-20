Lucid Motors (LCID) opens up Air lease options to Canada

Lucid Financial Services, the financing and lease arm of Lucid Group, has announced it is opening up its portfolio of more flexible payment options to Canadian residents. Neighbors to the North can now lease a new Air EV, marking the third country Lucid is offering the option.

Blossoming American EV automaker Lucid Motors ($LCID) is having a busy summer. While many of us take our annual leaves for sunny vacations, the team at Lucid has continued to make strides in scaling to become a bonafide profitable automaker.

The company recorded another record quarter after surpassing its Q2 delivery targets of its flagship Air sedan – currently its lone model available on the market.

While we await the arrival of Lucid’s long-promised Gravity SUV later this year, the RWD Air Pure has solidified itself as the current most efficient passenger vehicle in the world, delivering an impressive 5 miles per kWh range efficiency.

Revenues are up thanks to another $1.5 billion cash injection from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Lucid is using those funds, and some fresh demand levers, to help drive its Air sales until Gravity (and eventually “mid-size”) join the portfolio.

In its latest attempt to sway new buyers, Lucid has introduced Air lease options to consumers in Canada.

Source: Lucid.com

Lucid introduces its EV lease program in Canada

According to details shared by Lucid Group earlier today, customers in Canada can take advantage of new Air lease options managed by Lucid Financial Services – a digital financing platform developed through a strategic relationship between Lucid Group and Bank of America founded in 2022.

Canada now joins the United States and Saudi Arabia as the latest country in which Lucid Air lease options are available. Per Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson:

Not all electric vehicles are created equal, and now Canadian customers can experience the unrivaled performance and interior space of Lucid while taking advantage of flexible financing options designed to fit their life. Our online process will also offer a high level of personalized support throughout to ensure the entire experience lives up to the service standard customers have come to expect from Lucid.

Customers in Canada can explore 2024 Lucid Air lease options now, with 2025 models soon following. Lucid’s Canadian website is now displaying the full range of BEV options, including introductory lease rates.