 Skip to main content

Lucid (LCID) beats Q2 revenue estimates with another $1.5 billion injection from Saudi PIF

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 5 2024 - 2:08 pm PT
13 Comments
Lucid-Q2-2024-earnings

Lucid Motors (LCID) topped Wall Street’s Q2 revenue estimates Monday after announcing another $1.5 billion investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Lucid reports Q2 2024 earnings results

Lucid delivered a record 2,394 vehicles in the second quarter, up 22% from the previous record in Q1 2024 (1,967).

Production at its AMP-1 manufacturing plant also picked up, with 2,110 models built in Q2. Although it needs to build another 5,163 EVs in 2024 to meet its target, Lucid said it remains on track to produce 9,000 EVs this year.

With output and deliveries picking back up, Lucid reported Q2 revenue of $200.6 million, topping Wall St estimates of around $192 million.

Despite this, Lucid missed Wall St EPS estimates reporting a loss of 29 cents per share in Q2 vs 26 cents per share expected.

  • Lucid Q2 2024 Revenue: $200.6 million vs $192 million expected.
  • Lucid Q2 2024 EPS: (-$0.29) vs (-$0.26) expected.

Lucid ended the quarter with $4.28 billion in liquidity. With another $1.5 billion commitment from Ayar Third Investment Co, an affiliate of Saudi’s PIF, Lucid said it has enough liquidity runway until at least Q4 2025.

CEO Peter Rawlinson said he’s “very encouraged” by the momentum Lucid is building. Lucid is gearing up to launch its first electric SUV, the Gravity, later this year.

Lucid's-first-Gravity
Lucid Gravity SUV (Source: Lucid)

New EV models and tech launches are coming soon

Lucid plans to start Gravity production in late 2024. It will be available starting at under $80,000 as Lucid expands its market.

The first Gravity electric SUV prototype rolled off the assembly line at its Casa Grande factory last month. Rawlinson shared a video, saying the “Gravity SUV represents a significant leap forward for Lucid’s world leading tech and design.”

Lucid-Q2-2024-earnings
(Source: Lucid Motors)

Lucid confirmed last month that the 2025 Air Pure is the “most energy-efficient mass production car ever,” with 5 miles per kWh and a record 146 MPGe EPA estimated range rating.

The EV maker claims its superior tech gives it a significant advantage. Lucid said it would take the closest competitor years to match Lucid’s current rate of progress.

Lucid-Q2-2024-earnings
(Source: Lucid Motors)

With ultra-efficient vehicles, Lucid said it’s lowering the cost of making an EV vs the competition. The Lucid Air Pure starts at $69,900, down from around $90,000 when it launched.

Lucid is seeing continued interest in its tech, the EV maker revealed Monday. With a lower-priced midsize SUV slated to enter production in late 2026, Lucid (like Rivian) aims to expand the brand into the mass market.

Lucid-stock-Q2-2024-earnings
Lucid (LCID) stock chart over the past 12 months (Source: TradingView)

Lucid’s stock is up nearly 10% in Monday’s after hours trading following the release. However, Lucid shares are still down 50% over the past 12 months slipping below $5 per share.

Check back for more info after Lucid’s Q2 earnings call with investors at 5:30 pm EST.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) is an electric ve…
Lucid

Lucid

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications