Cybertruck goes to war, CASE breaks new ground, and Oakland goes 100% EV

On today’s episode of Quick Charge, Elon Musk has a lot of fans in the Russian war criminal demographic, Unplugged Performance wants to sell you an idea, CASE debuts an all-electric backhoe, and the city of Oakland converts 100% of its school bus fleet to electric.

We’ve also got the rumored return of Actually Smart Summon (ASS) and a lidar-powered autonomous port with remarkable accuracy. All this and making fun of the very normal, very grounded, very socially adept and emotionally intelligent Elon faithful. Enjoy!

