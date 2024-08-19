Cybertruck goes to war, CASE breaks new ground, and Oakland goes 100% EV

On today’s episode of Quick Charge, Elon Musk has a lot of fans in the Russian war criminal demographic, Unplugged Performance wants to sell you an idea, CASE debuts an all-electric backhoe, and the city of Oakland converts 100% of its school bus fleet to electric.
We’ve also got the rumored return of Actually Smart Summon (ASS) and a lidar-powered autonomous port with remarkable accuracy. All this and making fun of the very normal, very grounded, very socially adept and emotionally intelligent Elon faithful. Enjoy!
- Tesla is finally about to launch one of its most comically delayed features
- Tesla Cybertruck might enter Russia-Ukraine war after Chechen leader puts machine gun on one
- Tesla Cybertruck gets modded into an electric tank for military
- Industry first: CASE introduces new 580EV electric backhoe
- Hesai, Westwell to partner on autonomous yard tractors & electric semi trucks
- Oakland is now first in the US to deploy a 100% electric school bus fleet – and it’s V2G
