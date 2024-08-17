 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck might enter Russia-Ukraine war after Chechen leader puts machine gun on one

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 17 2024 - 12:13 pm PT
23 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck machine gun

Tesla Cybertruck might enter the war in Russia and Ukraine on the Russian side, as the leader of the Chechen region got one and put a machine gun on it.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen region, has one of the worst modern human records as the defacto dictator of Chechnya for the past two decades. He has been directly implicated in countless torture and murders.

But he loves Elon Musk and the Tesla Cybertruck.

In messages on Telegram, Kadyrov shared images of himself driving a Cybertruck on which he had a machine gun installed:

As you can see above, the Chechen leader thanked Elon Musk for the Cybertruck, which some are taking as him saying that Musk gave him the truck, but that’s unlikely as it would circumvent sanctions against Russia and Kadyrov.

It’s more likely that he is thanking Musk for “creating” the Cybertruck.

Top comment by Theferael

Liked by 7 people

I cannot remember a vehicle in my lifetime that has been co-opted so quickly by the far-right and fascist groups. Obviously the CEO has something to do with it but even so...

View all comments

However, according to his messages on Telegram, what is clear is that Kadyrov believes Musk is the “strongest genius of modern times,” and he claims that the Cybertruck will be used in a “special military operation,” which is what Russia is calling its invasion of Ukraine.

The Chechen leader also invited Musk to come to Chechnya.

Earlier this year, we reported on two Cybertrucks that were stopped at Lithuanian customs due to suspicions that they were going to Russia.

We later heard from a source that the Cybertrucks ended up making it past the Lithuanian customs and made it to Russia, but we couldn’t confirm it. It’s unclear if Kadyrov got one of them or if these are different Cybertrucks.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications