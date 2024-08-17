Tesla Cybertruck might enter Russia-Ukraine war after Chechen leader puts machine gun on one

Tesla Cybertruck might enter the war in Russia and Ukraine on the Russian side, as the leader of the Chechen region got one and put a machine gun on it.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen region, has one of the worst modern human records as the defacto dictator of Chechnya for the past two decades. He has been directly implicated in countless torture and murders.

But he loves Elon Musk and the Tesla Cybertruck.

In messages on Telegram, Kadyrov shared images of himself driving a Cybertruck on which he had a machine gun installed:

Kadyrov said he received a Tesla Cybertrack from Elon Musk. He promised to send it to the "special military operation" zone and attached a machine gun to it.



As you can see above, the Chechen leader thanked Elon Musk for the Cybertruck, which some are taking as him saying that Musk gave him the truck, but that’s unlikely as it would circumvent sanctions against Russia and Kadyrov.

It’s more likely that he is thanking Musk for “creating” the Cybertruck.

However, according to his messages on Telegram, what is clear is that Kadyrov believes Musk is the “strongest genius of modern times,” and he claims that the Cybertruck will be used in a “special military operation,” which is what Russia is calling its invasion of Ukraine.

The Chechen leader also invited Musk to come to Chechnya.

Earlier this year, we reported on two Cybertrucks that were stopped at Lithuanian customs due to suspicions that they were going to Russia.

We later heard from a source that the Cybertrucks ended up making it past the Lithuanian customs and made it to Russia, but we couldn’t confirm it. It’s unclear if Kadyrov got one of them or if these are different Cybertrucks.