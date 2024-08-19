 Skip to main content

Tesla is finally about to launch one of its most comically delayed features

Aug 19 2024
Tesla is finally about to launch one of its most comically delayed features: ‘actually smart summon’ (ASS) for vision-based vehicles.

When Tesla moved to a vision-only (camera-only) system, several advanced driver assist systems weren’t working anymore.

Tesla gradually brought them back, but one has been missing: smart summon, which is the ability for Tesla vehicles to navigate parking lots autonomously without a driver inside the vehicle.

CEO Elon Musk has promised that it is coming on several occasions, but it has always suffered delays.

Back in 2022, he said that it would come by the end of September:

More recently, Musk said that it would come in April instead, but that deadline also came and went.

Now, an update of Tesla’s mobile app shows some smart summon work in the background:

This would point to Tesla starting to integrate the updated feature inside the mobile app, which is used to activate smart summon in non-vision Tesla vehicles.

Electrek’s Take

This is a good example of Tesla’s lateness in developing self-driving features, but on a smaller scale with smart summon or “actually smart summon.”

We simply can’t give any credibility to Elon’s timelines on that front.

With that said, it’s also possible that Tesla would now be waiting for the October Robotaxi unveiling to present the feature since they are related.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Fred Lambert

