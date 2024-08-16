Tesla Cybertruck gets modded into an electric tank for military

Tesla Cybertruck has received a few new aftermarket modification packages that turn it into an electric tank for military applications – or for safety-concerned civilians.

Unplugged Performance, a Tesla tuner, has already unveiled a Cybertruck modified to become a police patrol vehicle.

Now, the company has partnered with Archimedes Defense to build a military version of the Cybertruck:

Archimedes Defense and Unplugged Performance have joined forces to bring you STING—a groundbreaking series of up-armored, genset-equipped Tesla Cybertruck packages designed for those who demand the highest levels of performance, protection, and energy independence. Engineered for both government and civilian use, STING is built to thrive in the harshest environments, offering unmatched capability for anyone who needs to be ready for anything.

The STING comes with tree options with varying levels of upgrades:

The STING Baja comes with UP’s already unveiled UP INVINCIBLE off-road package for the Cybertruck, which adds a genset that fits in the frunk and can charge up to 125 kW.

It basically acts as a range extender for the electric pickup truck.

The Protector version adds armor that can protect against rounds of up to 7.62mm.

Tesla already claims that Cybertruck is “bulletproof”, but it only applies to some sections of the truck where there’s enough steel and certainly not the windows.

Finally, the collaboration is also unveiling the Cybertruck STING APC, which adds protection against rounds up to 14.5mm and a plate to defend against EID and mines:

UP warns that, depending on the jurisdiction, the latter two versions might not be approved for driving on public roads.

There’s no word on pricing, but the two companies says that it is open to selling to governments or civilians.