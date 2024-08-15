Lucid offers cheaper Air models with demo cars now available starting under $57,000

Lucid’s electric luxury sedan is more affordable than ever. With Lucid Air demo cars now available to buy, you can snag one for under $57,000. That’s down over $20,000 from when the Air hit the market.

After a record-setting performance in Q2, delivering nearly 2,400 vehicles, Lucid expects an even bigger second half of the year.

As Lucid continues developing its advanced EV powertrain tech, prices continue dropping. The EV maker claims it already has a significant advantage with its superior tech. CEO Peter Rawlinson explained that Lucid’s closest competitor would take “many years” to match its progress.

Lucid’s tech is drastically driving down costs. The new 2025 Lucid Air starts at $69,900. That’s a massive difference from the first Dream Edition model, which started at $169,000.

It’s even a good chunk of savings from the initial Lucid Air base model, starting at $77,400. Now, Lucid Air models are available at even more affordable prices.

Lucid is now listing Air demo cars starting at $56,998. You can view and purchase the models directly on Lucid’s website. To filter, select the new “Demo” button under the vehicle type.

Lucid Air demo cars for sale starting at $56,998 (Source: Lucid Motors website)

The listings show the model year and how many miles the demo car has. You can also view the remaining manufacturer’s warranty, which includes basic vehicle, powertrain, and battery coverage. Several models have under 1,000 miles, starting under $60,000.

Most demo cars listed are 2023 Air Pure models with up to 410 miles EPA-est range. With 20″ Aero Lite Wheels, others are rated at 384 miles range on a single charge.

Lucid Air demo cars for sale starting at $56,998 (Source: Lucid Motors website)

According to the listing, the Lucid Air demo cars are available in two weeks. You can then select where to deliver the vehicle for pickup. Transport fees range from free to $2,000.

Lucid is offering a $1,000 Home Charging Allowance when purchasing Lucid Home Charging Accessories.

2024 Lucid Air models (Source: Lucid Motors)

After purchase, Lucid will assign you a delivery advisor who can discuss options. If you have questions, you can also call Lucid’s US sales team at 1-844-367-7787.

Lucid announced that the 2025 Air Pure is the “most energy-efficient mass-production car ever,” with 5 miles per kWh and a record 146 MPGe EPA rating.

2025 Lucid Air (Source: Lucid Motors)

After the first Gravity prototype came off assembly at its Arizona factory last month, Lucid is gearing up to begin production of its first electric SUV later this year. Starting under $80,000, the Gravity SUV “represents a significant leap forward for Lucid’s world-leading tech and design.”

If you’re looking for a new Lucid Air (2024 and 2025 model years), we can help you find savings in your area. You can use our link to view offers on new Lucid Air models near you today.