Wheel-E Podcast: New Rad e-bike, Ford tries bikes, more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new electric bikes from Rad Power Bikes, Velotric, and Ford (?!), a massive Bosch e-bike, Lime’s new rides, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the Wheel-E podcast today:
- Rad Power Bikes launches its first belt drive low-cost e-bike, the RadKick
- Ford unveils new Mustang and Bronco electric bikes along with N+
- Velotric launches new lower-cost folding e-bike and upgrades its most popular models
- This is the biggest Bosch electric bike in the world… literally
- Lime launches new electric bikes and scooters designed for women
- Paris has the perfect solution for Olympic traffic
- I tested the world’s most affordable electric golf cart: The Kandi Mini
