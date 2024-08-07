Ford unveils new Mustang and Bronco electric bikes along with N+

In the latest example of car companies jumping into the electric bicycle market, Ford has teamed up with cycling company N+ to create a pair of officially licensed e-bike models to celebrate the Ford Mustang and Bronco.

The company hopes to leverage the storied legacy of its two four-wheeled models with the new Bronco E-Bike and Mustang E-Bike.

“We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang,” explained Tyler Hill, Ford’s global brand licensing manager. “These new e-bikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars.”

The Bronco E-Bike features a full-suspension setup, though Ford has its own moniker for the suspension configuration. “Designed with a G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) inspired dual suspension system and a comfortable motorcycle-style seat, this e-bike offers a riding experience that mirrors the adventurous spirit of the Bronco.”

That motorcycle-style seat might look more at home on a dirt bike, but when applied to a somewhat traditional full-suspension mountain bike frame like this, it gives the Bronco E-Bike more of a Sur-Ron or Talaria vibe. But at 68 lb (31 kg), Ford’s version is closer in weight to a typical off-road electric bike than to a light electric dirt bike or trail bike.

The Bronco E-Bike features a 750W rear hub motor that provides either 85 Nm or 125 Nm of torque, depending on which part of the spec sheet you read. Either way, Ford promises that the bike will hit a maximum speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), which is the fastest speed allowable under Class 3 e-bike regulations in the US. A left-side thumb throttle would indicate that the bike can be operated in Class 2 mode as well, which wouldn’t require any pedaling input from the user. A claimed 60 miles (96 km) of range will be achievable on a single charge of the 720 Wh battery, though likely at lower speeds and on smoother terrain.

The handlebars feature a color LCD screen built into the bar-mounted console, as well as a pair of brake levers for the quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

The bike rides on Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M hardwall 27.5″ x 2.6″ tires and includes front and rear LED lights.

Priced at US $4,500 for the Area 51 blue version, riders can also pony up an additional $390 to choose from 10 other color options.

For those who prefer pony car vibes from the sticker on their e-bike, the Ford Mustang E-Bike is likely the more appropriate choice. While the bike is largely identical to the Bronco E-Bike, it swaps the bench seat for a more traditional bicycle saddle and, of course, swaps the Bronco decal for a classic Mustang badge. Oh, and there’s the Mustang-style triple-bar tail light. Cute.

The other main difference appears to be the inclusion of Pirelli Angel GT semi-slick tires, which the company says will “optimize the Mustang for speed and handling, enhancing safety and rider confidence.”

The Mustang E-Bike comes in at US $500 less than the Bronco E-Bike, carrying an MSRP of $4,000. For riders who want more options than the base model’s Carbonized Gray Metallic paint, the $390 upcharge nets 10 more color choices.

Electrek’s Take

Halving from four wheels to two might seem like a far stretch for a car maker, but we’ve seen this move play out quite often in the last few years. Car companies have been tripping over one another to roll out their own branded e-bikes, though most have seen little success in the endeavor. The result is usually an e-bike that costs more due to the licensing fees but fails to offer any major functional advantages over existing e-bikes.

To ease the process of creating new car-themed bikes, automakers generally choose to partner with existing e-bike makers, lending their name and logo to the designs produced by established e-bike companies.

Such appears to be the case here, with Ford referring to the Bronco and Mustang E-Bike as “officially licensed e-bike models.” In other words, N+ built the bikes and included Ford’s trademarks on them, not unlike the “Mercedes” electric bikes also released by N+ over the last few years.

Whether those Ford badges are worth four or five Gs to a rider comes down to a personal choice. For me, I’m not sure it does. And if history is any indication, automotive and e-bike collaborations have rarely achieved the kind of crossover that either partner has hoped for. When it comes to car and bike mashups, this is where I’d rather see things headed.