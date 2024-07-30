Lime launches new electric bikes and scooters designed for women

Lime, the world’s largest shared electric vehicle company, has just unveiled its newest electric bikes and scooters. The new designs are known as the LimeGlider and LimeBike, and they were developed largely by taking in feedback from women and older riders to make the models more inclusive and easier to operate.

“Building on Lime’s experience of designing its own hardware, the LimeGlider is a brand-new seated vehicle built without pedals for an effortless ride,” explained the company.

It may look like a bike, at least from a distance. But despite the bicycle-style frame, the LimeGlider eschews bicycle pedals in favor of static platforms for the rider’s feet.

That makes it more of a seated scooter or “moped-style” ride, at least in the more modern sense of the term.

Without pedals to get rolling, the LimeGlider uses a throttle similar to those found on electric scooters or Class 2 electric bicycles, letting riders effortlessly glide around the city.

The smaller diameter and wider tires give the bike a lower center of gravity, and the step-through frame makes it easier to mount and ride the bike, especially when wearing a skirt. The bike is also more comfortable for smaller-statured riders.

The company described how the new higher-volume baskets on both vehicles are wider and better suited for shopping errands.

“These improvements cater to feedback from groups traditionally underrepresented in Lime’s active riders, including women and older riders,” the company added.

The new LimeBike also adopts the wider 20″ wheels, but returns to a more traditional bicycle-style setup, including an adjustable height saddle and functional pedals.

Here too though, Lime opted for a deep step-through frame that is easier to mount and ride than a higher top tube bike.

Critically for North American riders who have fallen in love with throttle-enabled electric bicycles, the LimeBike features both a throttle and pedal assist, letting riders decide whether or not they feel like pedaling as part of the ride.

Both models feature ergonomic hand grips and sliding phone holders, allowing riders to keep their navigation apps or music front and center on their phones.

“We’re thrilled to unveil two new vehicles we anticipate riders will love,” explained Lime CEO Wayne Ting. “The LimeGlider and LimeBike offer a glimpse at the future of micromobility, designed with a wider rider audience in mind to help us draw closer to our mission of building a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. We’ve reimagined every touchpoint, from the tires to the phone holder, to make our riders feel comfortable and confident as they ride. We can’t wait to learn more from our pilots this summer as we continue our track-record of stellar in-house design and truly differentiated hardware.”