This is the biggest Bosch electric bike in the world… literally

Bosch may be big in the world of electric bikes, but thanks to one endeavoring electric bike manufacturer, it just got a whole lot bigger. That’s because DirtySixer has now launched its oversized e-bikes with Bosch mid-drive motors. The eDirtySixer rolls on the biking equivalent of massive wagon wheels sized at either 32″ or 36″, now fitting those that just couldn’t fit on a Bosch-powered e-bike before.

DirtySixer, founded by the 6’6″ (198 cm) David Folch, has long been the bicycle company of choice for the big and tall among us. It’s become the go-to bike company for famous athletes like Shaquille O’Neal and Lebron James, whose larger-than-life figures have caused trouble fitting on any normal-sized bike.

“Tall riders often struggle with cramped riding positions on standard bikes,” explained the company. “With its larger frame and adjustable components, this electric bike provides a comfortable and ergonomic riding experience, reducing strain on the back, neck, and shoulders.”

DirtySixer went electric a few years ago, but now has updated its rides with the latest in German mid-drive motors.

The bikes start at size XL and go up to size 4XL, offering both 32″ and 36″ wheel sizes. The XL frame size can fit riders down to a mere 5’10” (178 cm), while the 4XL will feel comfortable for riders up to 7’4″ (225 cm).

For comparison, here is an eDirtySixer with 36″ wheels next to a 29″ wheel bike, which is generally considered an already giant wheel for “normal” bikes.

Powering the new rides is a Bosch CX Line Gen 4 mid-drive motor, one of the leading mid-drive motor makers in the industry. It offers up to 600W of power and 85 Nm of torque. The motor is limited to 25 km/h (15 mph) in Europe, but can reach speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h) in the US.

Not only is the aluminum frame of the bike larger than you’d find on any other e-bike, but it’s also designed to be adaptable. “From the seat post to the handlebars, every aspect of this bike is adjustable to accommodate riders of varying heights,” explained the company.

The bikes come complete with quad-piston Tektro hydraulic disc brakes (include two of them on the fork!), Shimano LinkGlide Cues 10-speed transmissions, and DirtySixer Vee T-Monster 2.4” x 32” (686mm) or 2.25” x 36” (787mm) tires.

Currently under a promotional presale for just a few more days, the tall bikes come with a tall price of US $7,199, including the 20% off promotion. The good news is that riders can get a spot on the list with just a third of that down to hold the bike.

Hey, you didn’t think an incredibly specialized, highly-refined electric bike built with leading components was going to come cheap, now did you?