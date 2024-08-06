Velotric launches new lower-cost folding e-bike and upgrades its most popular models

Velotric just announced the launch of its new Fold Lite, a lower-cost folding e-bike that still packs in most of what makes the brand’s e-bikes stand out so much. But that’s not all, because we’re also getting a look at the company’s recently launched “Plus” models, which bring new upgrades to classic designs.

First off, let’s take a look at the specs on the newly released Velotric Fold Lite. It features the same frame and outward design as the existing Velotric Fold, but slashes the price of US $1,399 MSRP down to just $1,099.

To get to that attractive price tag, the two biggest changes appear to be trimming the motor power from 750W to 500W, and reducing the UL-listed battery from 608 Wh of capacity down to 486 Wh, which amounts to around 20% less battery.

However, the bike still offers a maximum range of up to 48 miles (77 km) and the 55 Newton-meters of torque in the motor help propel the Fold Lite up to Class 3 speeds of 28 mph (45 km/h). You’ll have to unlock that higher speed in the settings menu though, as the bike ships as a Class 2 e-bike limited to 20 mph (32 km/h), and the max speed can be adjusted to anywhere from 12-28 mph (20-45 km/h).

The 61 lb (28 kg) folding e-bike includes a coil spring front suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes, 20×3.0″ tires, and a Shimano 7-speed shifter.

While the Velotric Fold is getting a new Lite model, many other models in the lineup are being replaced with Plus models.

For example, take the Velotric Discover 1 Plus. We recently saw the release of the Velotric Discover 2, which came with a whole host of fancy new features. But those features also bumped the Discover 2’s price up to US $1,899, meaning riders on a budget might be interested in the Discover 1 Plus at just US $1,199.

For that price, you’re still getting an incredibly capable commuter e-bike. The Velopower H50 drive system includes a 500W rear motor (that actually puts out 900W of peak power) and a 691 Wh battery offering up to 65 miles (105 km) of range.

Sure, you don’t get the Discover 2’s even higher power or some of the fancier features like the torque sensor or Apple FindMy integration. But you do get a very capable commuter e-bike from a company building a solid reputation for quality and support.

Even more interesting to me is the new Velotric T1 ST Plus, which is a lighter and sleeker e-bike. It’s still going to serve a solid commuter role, but has extra utility as a fitness or recreational bike. However, its lack of a throttle means that this one is a pedal assist-only affair, so you better be down with pedaling before ever throwing a leg over this model. It’s the only one of Velotric’s many e-bike models that doesn’t include a throttle. But to make up for the lack of throttle, you’re getting a true torque sensor, offering the most comfortable and responsive motor response from the pedal assist.

In addition, the bike comes with a new handlebar-mounted display to check your stats quickly and easily. And the changes won’t add much mass to the bike, either, keeping this lightweight ride at just 39 lb (17.7 kg).

Other major features include the integrated (i.e. non-removable except for servicing) 353 Wh UL-listed battery rated for up to 70 miles (113 km) in pedal assist, Apple FindMy integration, hydraulic disc brakes, Shimano 8-speed transmission, and speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h) when unlocked into Class 3 mode.

And at just $1,299, that’s a heck of a deal for a good-looking, lightweight, torque sensor e-bike with style.

And last but not least, Velotric has also launched the Nomad 1 Plus. The Nomad carries over a similar concept from the Discover with a traditional diamond frame, but ups the ante with fat tires that help turn the bike into an off-road machine.

However, the bike also performs well on-road thanks to the included fenders and LED lighting set that add commuter-friendly features to a bike that can hang in both worlds.

Just like the rest of Velotric’s models, you’ll find a UL-listed battery here and the same high-level design and testing standards that have helped Velotric stand apart.

The 750W motor provides serious power for those Class 3 speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h), while the IPX7 waterproof rating of the battery ensures you’ll never have to be concerned about getting caught in a downpour.

I tested the original Nomad 1 and had a blast on both the asphalt and trails. Now with the upgraded Nomad 1 Plus on sale for US $1,499, it’s hard to argue with an off-road ride like this!