Rad Power Bikes launches its first belt drive low-cost e-bike, the RadKick

Rad Power Bikes announced its newest model this morning, marking the first belt-driven low-cost electric bike from the Seattle-based e-bike maker. Meet the new Rad Power Bikes RadKick.

The RadKick actually comes in two versions, one with a single-speed belt drive and the other with a 7-speed chain drive. Each is likely to appeal to different types of riders, though their relatively low prices are certain to win favor among just about everyone. With this new launch, Rad is shaking up the game.

Priced at $1,199 for the chain drive and $1,399 for the belt drive, the RadKick helps return an entry-priced offering to the Rad lineup that has been missing since the sunsetting of the RadMission two years ago.

Rad described the new model as “engineered to ride more like a standard bike while packed with the features and functionality Rad is known for.”

That means the bike is relatively lightweight (for a full-sized e-bike) at 55 lb or 25 kg, helping give it that more traditional-feeling ride. But make no mistake, this is still an e-bike. It packs a decently punchy but not overly powerful 500W continuous-rated rear hub motor.

That slightly lower power motor than we generally see from Rad matches the somewhat smaller battery, which is just a 360Wh unit on the RadKick. While the 36V architecture limits the battery’s power compared to Rad’s existing 48V batteries, the bike’s 20 mph (32 km/h) top speed doesn’t require quite as much juice as faster e-bikes. The company still claims a decent range of 35+ miles (56 km) per charge.

And on the upside, the battery is part of Rad’s new SafeShield line, which uses potting technology to make the batteries essentially fireproof. Plus, the batteries are certified for UL-compliance, as is the entire e-bike system including the motor, controller, wiring, etc.

That smaller battery and motor combination certainly help bring the bike’s price down, but that doesn’t mean the company skimped elsewhere. In fact, there’s still a surprising number of features to be found on the RadKick.

The handlebars host a color LCD screen complete with USB-C charging port and a pair of hydraulic brake levers for the dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes. The bars also sit on an adjustable stem, letting riders dial in their preferred handlebar height and angle. With the easy step-thru frame and adjustable handlebars/saddle combination, Rad says the new RadKick should comfortably fit riders from 5’2″ to 6’1″ (157 to 185 cm).

Other nice-to-see features include the torque sensor for smoother pedal assist, a right-side half-twist throttle, included fender set, front and rear LED lighting, bolt-on front axle for extra strength (no more tiny front axle skewer), front suspension, and an included rear rack with bamboo deck.

I’m personally not a huge fan of bamboo decks, which despite their attractive look, can sometimes get in the way of tying cargo down to the frame rails. In this case though, it looks like Rad kindly left enough of a gap between the bamboo and the rack’s outer frame to allow us knot tyers to lash our cargo comfortably to the rack. And since the rack is rated for carrying up to 55 lb (25 kg) of cargo, it makes sense that riders will want to put some serious poundage back there.

Oh, and the cherry on top of this impressive yet minimalist e-bike is the IPX6 waterproof rating, which means the RadKick can withstand high-pressure water jets in laboratory testing. Translated to the real world, that means you can pressure wash the bike and won’t have any issues riding through the rain.

Or at least you won’t have any electrical issues. You’d better still watch out for deep potholes and slippery areas, though the 27.5×2.25″ tires seem to have a good urban all-weather tread on them.

Both models of the new RadKick are now on pre-order ahead of deliveries expected to begin in September.

Electrek’s Take

This is big. In fact, I think this is bigger than a lot of people realize.

Rad has spent the last couple of years drifting into higher-end, higher-priced electric bikes. As an engineer, I’ve enjoyed seeing what the company was developing on that front. But as a consumer, I’ve silently wept each time a new Rad model comes out with a price tag starting with a “2”. The company’s push towards nicer, more refined models with fancier features has also meant higher prices, often landing in the $2,000 to $2,500 range. But that all changed today, and it’s about time.

It’s great to see Rad building fancier models too, but I don’t want to see them price out budget riders. The RadKick is the perfect answer. It’s a solid bike and an awesome price that lacks some fancy bells and whistles, yet still gives riders what they have come to expect from Rad over the years. The belt drive combined with the hydraulic brakes makes for an awesome level of near-zero maintenance, while the 7-speed option gives a great answer to all of those folks who balk at the thought of a single-speed.

I doubt the new launch marks any huge shift in strategy for Rad, and we’ll still probably see more up-market bikes launched from the brand, but the RadKick is the bike I’ve been waiting for them to rollout ever since the RadMission quietly rode off into the sunset. In fact, I kind of called this bike… even if I was around 21 months too early.

It’s not perfect. I would have loved to see it retain a 48V system and a larger battery, but it’s still a big move in the right direction.

Rad has released some really cool models lately, and yet here I am, perhaps the most excited I’ve been for the brand in years, all because of a simple, lovable, minimalist electric bike. Welcome back to the masses, Rad!