Mercedes-Benz gets the OK to begin testing its Level 4 autonomous driving tech in China

Mercedes-Benz has been certified to begin testing its Level 4 autonomous driving technology in Shanghai, China. It is the first international automaker to garner approval from local regulators as the German automaker looks to set its lineup apart from stiff competition overseas.

Mercedes-Benz is a world-renowned name in the automotive segment, respected by many as a leader in the space due to its luxury features, high-end performance, and next-generation technology.

In recent years, the German automaker has made considerable strides in autonomous driving technology, called “Drive Pilot.” We’ve tested the Level 3 version of Drive Pilot in the US as it is the only non-robotaxi company certified to offer the technology in the country (sorry, Tesla), and it is pretty impressive.

There are currently a number of limits on where and how Drive Pilot can be used in the US and Germany, but it is an impressive milestone nonetheless as Mercedes EVs take full control in certain driving situations, taking full responsibility for what happens when the technology is engaged. This is unlike Level 2 autonomous driving, where the driver is still at the helm, so to speak, regarding any mishaps or accidents that may or may not occur.

Drive Pilot was designed to deliver full self-driving (again, sorry, Tesla), but has not been approved for public road usage Stateside. However, Shanghai is allowing Mercedes to begin testing Level 4 autonomous driving overseas, setting the stage for another critical milestone as the automaker looks to regain some of the customers it is losing to advanced EVs from Chinese competitors like NIO and XPeng.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes uses autonomous driving to stand out in China

According to multiple reports, Chinese regulators in Shanghai have given Mercedes-Benz the green light to begin Drive Pilot Level 4 autonomous driving trials on local urban roads and highways. At Level 4, the technology enables the vehicle to do virtually all of the work, including unprotecting left turns, parking, and reversing.

With regulatory approval, Mercedes joins competitors like GM, who has been testing self-driving Cadillacs in Shanghai since last year, and soon Tesla, which has been working for ages to bring its full self-driving capabilities to China and should finally do so soon.

Aside from autonomous driving specialists like Baidu, Mercedes looks to use its Level 4 Drive Pilot as a sweetener to Chinese consumers whose eyes have been caught by younger, EV-centric brands offering Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous technology, including XPeng Motors, whose XNGP technology is currently one of the leaders overseas and in the overall passenger EV market.

XPeng previously shared plans to introduce Level 4 autonomous driving in China by 2025, so Mercedes-Benz is getting an early leg up as the competition continues to grow overseas.