BYD to unleash 100,000 EVs globally with its new partner, Uber

China’s BYD found a new partner to cut EV costs and fuel adoption. As part of a massive new multi-year alliance, BYD is set to launch 100,000 EVs on Uber’s platform globally.

BYD and Uber announced the new partnership on Wednesday. The alliance will bring 100,000 new BYD electric vehicles onto Uber’s extensive platform.

The EVs will launch in key global markets, starting with Europe and Latin America. The Middle East, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will follow.

BYD’s EVs will be offered with “best-in-class pricing and financing” as the partnership aims to make going electric more affordable for Uber drivers. As a result, the alliance is expected to drive EV adoption on Uber’s platform.

Being the largest rideshare network, Uber holds a powerful position to spearhead the journey to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Since they are on the road more, “When an Uber driver makes the switch to an EV, they can deliver up to four times the emissions benefits compared to a regular motorist,” Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi explained.

BYD and Uber sign new multi-year global partnership (Source: Uber)

BYD joins Uber to drive EV adoption and cut costs

Uber drivers are already five times more likely to buy an EV than private car buyers, but costs and availability are delaying the transition.

BYD is known for its low-cost EVs, like the Dolphin, Atto 3, and Seagull, which are quickly expanding in key new markets like Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

BYD Atto 3 (left) and Dolphin (right) EVs in Japan (Source: BYD)

Not only are BYD’s vehicles affordable, but they also have lower maintenance and repair costs. While driving a user to their destination, the last thing an Uber driver wants to deal with is a check engine light.

Through the alliance, BYD and Uber may also offer discounts on charging, maintenance, insurance, financing, and leasing.

BYD Dolphin Mini (Seagull) testing in Brazil (Source: BYD)

The partnership will also work on deploying autonomous BYD EVs. “Uber and BYD share a commitment to innovate towards a cleaner, greener world, and I am excited to work together towards that future,” BYD’s president, Chuanfu Wang, said at the event.

Stella Li, BYD’s executive vice president and CEO of BYD America, said the alliance “marks a new era.” Li added, “We look forward to seeing our cutting-edge EVs become a common sight on the streets of cities worldwide.”

The news comes after BYD is reportedly planning to launch EVs in Canada, a move that could shake up the North American EV market.