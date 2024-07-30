BYD to shake up North American EV market with plans to enter Canada

China’s BYD wants a bigger piece of the North American EV market. With plans to sell electric cars in Canada, BYD is closing in on the US.

New documents filed with the federal and Ontario governments show lobbyists, on behalf of BYD, asking to “advise on matters related to the expected market entry of BYD into Canada for the sale of passenger electric vehicles.”

The documents (via Automotive News) reveal that BYD has reached out to inquire about “the establishment of a new business, and the application of tariffs on EVs.”

Although BYD has not officially announced the plans, it has recently met with Canadian dealers about opening dealerships. The new filings come as Canada weighs possible tariffs on Chinese EV imports.

BYD is already making its presence known in the North American EV market with a growing presence in Mexico. The Chinese EV maker delivered its first batch of 100 Yuan Plus models in Mexico last June.

BYD celebrating Yuan Plus (Atto 3) EV deliveries in Mexico (Source: BYD)

BYD to enter Canada, expanding North American reach

More recently, BYD launched its first pickup truck, the Shark PHEV, in Mexico. BYD’s pickup starts at $53,400 (899,980 pesos) and will rival top-selling trucks like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

With fuel consumption of 7.5 L per 100 km, BYD claims the Shark is about 40% more efficient than a full gas-powered pickup. It also gets 100 km (62 miles) all-electric NEDC range.

BYD Shark launch event in Mexico (Source: BYD)

BYD is closing in on a deal to build a plant in Mexico, where the pickup will be built. It will reportedly create over 1,000 jobs. BYD’s Mexico manager, Zhou Zhou, confirmed it was mulling a factory in the nation earlier this year.

According to Zou, Mexico holds massive potential, not only in terms of domestic sales but also as a key export nation. Several automakers, including Kia, BMW, Stellantis, and Tesla, have announced plans to build EVs in Mexico.

BYD’s wide-reaching portfolio (Source: BYD)

Despite this, BYD America CEO Stella Li said BYD had no plans to sell passenger EVs in the US earlier this year, pointing out the country’s “confusing” politics.

Electrek’s Take

Will BYD entering Canada shake up the North American EV market? Although the Chinese EV maker is not planning to launch passenger EVs in the US (it already sells electric buses), it could use Canada and Mexico as “ports of entry,” according to CEO of AutoForecast Solutions Joe McCabe.

With several US automakers, including Ford and GM, delaying new models while pushing investments further out, could BYD eventually take advantage?

Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, warned that low-cost Chinese EV makers, like BYD, are the ultimate competition.

Farley said if Ford fails to launch a profitable EV in the next five years, it will shrink into just North America. And now that’s even under threat.

Ford is developing a low-cost EV platform to keep up with BYD, Tesla, and others, but it’s not due out until 2026 at the earliest.