FSD 12.5, Cybertruck range extender, Cummins on H, and recycled solar

On today’s episode of Quick Charge, Elon claims FSD (Full Self Driving) 12.5 can go a full year without interventions, the Cybetruck’s range extender is a bit of a letdown, Cummins builds a massive new dyno, and they’re recycling solar panels in Texas.

It’s a tale of two Teslas as the company takes two steps backwards with HW3’s FSD promises and the CT’s $16,000 battery upgrade that ruins the trunk/bed while releasing FSD 12.5 to the wider fleet and the Semi factory gets a bit more real. Meanwhile, Cummins is taking alt fuel testing safety seriously with a new, $16 million dyno room.

