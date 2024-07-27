Tesla unveils render of upcoming Semi Factory to build electric trucks

Tesla has unveiled a render of its upcoming ‘Semi Factory’ to build electric semi trucks next to Gigafactory Texas in Nevada.

The Tesla Semi program has seen some significant delays – even since it has officially entered production.

It was first unveiled in 2017, and it was supposed to come to market in 2020, but it only officially entered production in late 2022.

Despite entering production more than a year ago, the program has been very limited.

In October 2023, we learned that Tesla had only built about 70 Tesla Semi trucks and the company was using them internally and with one main customer: PepsiCo.

In January 2023, Tesla announced an expansion of Gigafactory Nevada to build the Tesla Semi in volume.

However, more than a year later, we haven’t heard much about the effort.

Earlier this year, Tesla finally started to move some dirt and get some construction going at the site of the new factory. In April, Tesla said that the plan is for the factory to be finished next year and start producing Tesla Semi trucks by ‘late 2025’.

Now, Dan Priestley, the head of the Tesla Semi program, shared a picture of the current progress at the site and a render of the planned finished Semi Factory:

Semi Factory progress and render of final building. The @Tesla construction team is awesome. pic.twitter.com/HyPSvxJd19 — Dan Priestley (@danWpriestley) July 26, 2024

The picture of the construction shows that Tesla has started work on the foundation:

With trucks next to the foundation anchors, we get a good idea of the impressive scale of this building.

Tesla also shared a render of the planned finished factory:

We can see that it’s going to be quite a large building by the time construction is done.

Tesla hasn’t released many details about the plant, but the automaker previously mentioned aiming to produce as many as 50,000 Tesla Semis per year.