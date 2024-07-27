 Skip to main content

Chinese begin exports of 4-axle Sany electric cement mixer

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Jul 27 2024 - 8:20 am PT
E-mixer | Emission-free, Efficient, and 100% Electric | SANY Group

China’s Sany brand of heavy trucks made waves when it debuted its all-electric, four-axle “E-mixer” electric cement mixer — and now, Sany thinks it’s ready to take on the world as exports begin.

Earlier this month, Singapore’s Pan-United Corp. unveiled the nation’s first electric-powered concrete mixer truck, marking a significant milestone in both its journey to become a carbon-neutral ready-mix concrete company by 2050, and the Sany brand’s ambition to become a global player in the heavy truck space.

In an official filing, Pan-United reports that using a battery-powered mixer truck will reduce the carbon footprint of transporting ready-mix concrete by 45% compared to a conventional, ICE-powered truck.

“Pan-United hopes to eventually operate a substantial fleet of electric concrete mixer trucks for our day-to-day operations,” says Pan-United CEO, Ken Loh. “(We have) actively been exploring ways to reduce our embodied and operational carbon emissions. This includes the use of alternative fuels and electric gensets in our operations to lower our carbon footprint. We will continue to actively explore new and innovative solutions and products to decarbonize and accelerate the global climate transition.”

Sany’s E-mixer is available in 6×4 and 8×4 axle configurations, with an available 350 kWh battery pack that’s good to drag the big truck and a full load of 10 cubic meters of cement (well over 24,000 kg, or 50,000 lbs.) more than 150 km (95 miles) on a single charge. The company says the truck can be fully charged in under 2 hrs.

The E-mixer sends power to its wheels through a 6-speed transmission with significant torque multiplication, enabling it to claw up a 30% grade, even when fully loaded. (!)

Electrek’s Take

Image via Sany, Pan-United.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: more exposure to EVs breeds confidence in EVs breeds more EV sales. In the world(s) of construction and engineering, especially, politics and propaganda carry less weight than dollars and cents, and reduced fuel costs, lower TCO, fewer employee sick days, and improved site safety pay for themselves quickly.

Here’s hoping we see one or twelve of these stateside, soon.

