The UK’s first electric concrete mixer is officially ready to roll

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Apr 6 2023 - 9:10 am PT
The UK’s first electric concrete mixer has successfully completed a three-month trial of commercial deliveries – a big symbolic step for the UK construction industry.

The electric ready-mix concrete mixer ran commercial deliveries across Birmingham for UK-based sustainable construction materials firm Tarmac, and it operated out of its rail-fed Birmingham Plant at Washwood Heath. The mixer is part of the company’s strategy to offer decarbonized last-mile transport for construction projects.

The e-mixer was created in partnership with Renault Trucks and vehicle component maker TVS Interfleet. Renault says it has the same average capacity as a conventional diesel mixer, but it’s got zero emissions per mile compared to 1.55 kg of CO2 per mile for its fossil fuel equivalent. 

The e-mixer was awarded the BAA Award for Safety and Innovation at The UK Concrete Show in March 2023. Neither Renault Trucks nor Tarmac provided the e-mixer’s specifications in today’s announcements, which is a shame, as we would have liked to see them.

Andrew Scott, head of electric mobility and product development, Renault Trucks UK and Ireland, said:

Renault Trucks has been delighted to partner with Tarmac and TVS Interfleet in the development of the first electric concrete mixer in the UK. Like Tarmac we share the highest ambitions to decarbonise the construction sector and see this as the first of many zero carbon vehicles which we can introduce together to help drive carbon out of construction.

Reducing the emissions of a concrete mixer helps chip away at a polluting industry, as the production of concrete and cement is a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for around 8% of global emissions. Cement production involves the release of CO2 from the calcination of limestone, which is used as a raw material.

Photo: Renault Trucks/Tarmac

