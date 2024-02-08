The world’s longest onshore wind turbine blade makes its debut

Photo: SANY Group

SANY Renewable Energy, a wind turbine manufacturer in China, has built the world’s longest onshore wind turbine blade.

The SY1310A is 430 feet (131 meters) long and rolled off the assembly line on January 21 at SANY’s zero-carbon, smart industrial park in Bayannur, Inner Mongolia.

That means these giants sport a diameter that stretches over 860 feet (262 meters) – the scale of the length of almost three football fields.

But making something this massive was about more than just scaling up. It’s super strong, smarter, and lighter than others in its league, with a specially designed anti-lightning feature to withstand extreme weather.

SANY used such cutting-edge tech as high-performance design of the airfoil – that’s the cross-sectional shape of the blade – optimized airfoil layout, and manufacturing processes that include robotics for precision fiberglass cutting and a unique technique for creating large composite blades.

The world’s longest onshore wind turbine blade will be attached to the company’s 15-megawatt (MW) wind turbine unit, which debuted at the China Wind Power 2023 exhibition in Beijing and was then the world’s largest wind turbine.

The China Electricity Council said in its latest annual report that wind and solar would make up around 40% of the country’s installed power generation capacity by the end of 2024 – up from 36% in 2023.

Read more: In a ‘monumental shift’, EU coal and gas collapse as wind and solar ascend

If you live in an area that has frequent natural disaster events, and are interested in making your home more resilient to power outages, consider going solar and adding a battery storage system. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*