Check out Kia’s sporty new EV3 GT-Line [Video]

It may be small, but Kia’s new EV3 GT-Line has a big presence on the road. Hyundai gave us a closer look at the sporty electric SUV driving on domestic highways. From the first look, the EV3 GT-Line appears nimble and quick. Check out the new video below.

Kia revealed the EV3 in October as part of its new low-cost EV lineup. The EV3 is a compact electric SUV that pulls tech and features from Kia’s larger EV9 but at a more affordable price.

After Kia opened EV3 orders in Korea, starting at just $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million), the electric SUV racked up over 10,000 reservations in 23 days. Kia’s vice president, Jeong Won-Jeong, called the EV3 a “game changer” in its home market.

Like Kia’s EV6 and EV9, the EV3 is based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform. Powered by Kia’s fourth-gen batteries, the Long Range EV3 (81.4 kWh battery) gets up to 311 miles (501 km) range.

The Standard Range model, with 58.3 kWh battery capacity, gets up to 217 miles (350 km) range in Korea.

Kia EV3 GT-line (Source: Kia)

Kia’s new EV3 GT-Line looks sporty and nimble

After improving the battery, Kia’s EV3 can fast charge (10% to 80%) in 31 mins, which is about 12 minutes faster than the Niro EV (with the same 400V system). Kia’s fourth-gen batteries pack 25% more cells with 22% higher energy density than its previous tech.

Kia EV3 trim Range Starting Price Starting Price After Incentives Standard 217 mi (350 km) $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million) $29,200 (KRW 39.95 million) GT-Line 217 mi (350 km) $33,400 (KRW 45.71 million) N/A Long Range 311 mi (501 km) $34,100 (KRW 46.66 million) $32,200 (KRW 44.15) GT-Line Long Range 311 mi (501 km) $36,200 (KRW 50.13 million) N/A Kia EV3 price and range by trim in Korea

Kia launched the EV3 in Korea first, followed by Europe later this year. The EV3 is expected to start at just over $30,000, rivaling Volvo’s EX30 and BYD’s Atto 3.

Kia’s new European boss expects the EV3 to help it gain market share in the region. Ahead of its European debut, Hyundai is giving us a closer look at Kia’s new EV3 GT-Line.

Kia’s new EV3 GT-Line driving (Source: Hyundai Motor Group/ YouTube)

The new video shows the sporty compact electric SUV ripping across Korean highways. You can also see Kia’s bold new “Digital Tiger Face” grille and slim LED headlights. Like the EV9, the EV3 features Kia’s new Star Map lightning, peaking through in the beginning.

Kia has not officially announced it, but the EV3 is expected to launch in the US. Starting prices are forecasted around $30,000 to $40,000.

Kia EV3 GT-Line interior (source: Kia)

Next year, Kia will launch the EV4, its take on an electric sedan. Ahead of its official debut, Kia’s EV4 was spotted out testing last month (You can see the video here).

What do you think of Kia’s sporty new EV3 GT-Line? Would you buy one for under $35,000? Let us know in the comments.