Kia EV3 uses next-gen tech and batteries for more range and faster charging than the Niro EV

Kia’s new affordable EV is already having a big impact on the brand. Powered by its fourth-gen tech, Kia says the EV3 battery has 22% higher energy density than the Niro EV, enabling longer range and faster charging.

Kia unveiled the EV3 for the first time in October as part of its new affordable EV lineup. The EV3 is a compact SUV based on Hyundai’s E-GMP, the same platform that powers the IONIQ 5 and 6.

Although it has the same underpinnings, Kia’s EV3 packs new tech and batteries for more range, faster charging, and a better drive.

During its first EV3 Tech Day this week, Kia explained how it improved the vehicle despite its low starting price. The presentation featured Kia’s new driving range guide, fourth-gen batteries, improved design, and other updates.

The EV3 is the first Hyundai Motor vehicle to feature a driving range guide. Based on past driving efficiency, the guide gives you an accurate range (max and min) on the driver display.

Kia EV3 interior (Source: Kia)

A green gauge fills up when driving efficiently, indicating more driving range has been gained. On the other hand, an orange gauge indicates you are losing range.

Kia showcases new EV3 tech improvements

Kia says the EV3’s drag coefficient of 0.27 is best in class. For improved aerodynamics, Kia fine-tuned the headlights, front bumper, front and rear wheel arches, wheels, and rear end. Other altercations, like adjusting the roof spoiler and adding one on the rear bumper, helped.

Powered by Kia’s fourth-gen battery tech (81.4 kWh), the EV3 gets up to 311 miles (501 km) of driving range in Korea.

Kia EV3 GT-line (Source: Kia)

According to Kia, the EV3’s battery has about 22% higher energy density than the Niro EV (powered by the same 400V system).

In addition, with a two-stage mounting system, the battery packs 25% more cells than the Niro EV. These improvements and an optimized thermal management system enable faster charging and longer range.

Kia EV3 (Source: Kia)

The EV3 can charge from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes, which is about 12 minutes faster than the Niro EV.

Other new features include iPedal 3.0. Kia’s EV3 is the first Hyundai Motor to use its “Smart Regeneration System 2.0” with autonomous driving tech (automatically slowing down).

Kia EV3 trim Range Starting Price Starting Price After Incentives Standard 217 mi (350 km) $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million) $29,200 (KRW 39.95 million) Earth Standard: 217 mi (350 km)

Long Range: 311 mi (501 km) $33,400 (KRW 45.71 million) N/A GT Line Standard: 217 mi (350 km)

Long Range: 311 mi (501 km) $34,100 (KRW 46.66 million) N/A Long Range 311 mi (501 km) $34,100 (KRW 46.66 million) $32,200 (KRW 44.15) Kia EV3 price and range by trim in Korea

After opening pre-orders in June at just $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million) in Korea, Kia said the EV3 had over 10,000 reservations in less than 23 days. Kia expects the EV3 to be a “game changer” in its home market and Europe.

The EV3 will first roll out in Korea, followed by Europe. Kia will follow it up with the EV4 next year, its take on an electric sedan (Check out a video of it testing last month).