Rivian R2 electric SUV scores over 68,000 reservations in under 24 hours

After launching its more affordable R2 electric SUV Thursday, Rivian’s (RIVN) CEO RJ Scaringe said the EV scored over 68,000 reservations in under 24 hours.

Rivian introduced its smaller, more affordable R2 electric SUV Thursday at its new Laguna showroom.

The Rivian R2 starts at $45,000 and will be available in single, dual, and tri-motor powertrain setups. Scaringe said at the event that all versions will feature over 300 miles (482 km) of range.

Rivian’s R2 is 4,715 mm long, 1,700 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,935, certainly smaller than its current R1S ( 5,100 mm x L, 1,873 mm x H, 3,075 x wheelbase). You can view it more in line with the size of the Tesla Model Y.

The R2 clearly features the “essence” of the Rivian brand in terms of style and design, just in a smaller, more affordable package.

One of the coolest features is the R2’s open-air design. The rear glass drops while the first and second-row seats fold so you can easily fit a surfboard or other large item.

Scaringe channeled his inner Steve Jobs with a “one last thing” moment, revealing the R2’s sibling, the R3, and a higher-performance tri-motor R3X. Rivian says the R3 is its take on a crossover.

In less than 24 hours, the R2 has already generated over 68,000 reservations, according to Scaringe.

Rivian’s CEO said the company is “Overwhelmed by the wonderful response to our new vehicles: R2, R3, and R3X.” With over 68,000 reservations, Scaringe posted on his Twitter that Rivian is “Thrilled to see this vehicle [the R2] resonate so strongly with our community.”

To accelerate the R2 launch, Rivian said it will begin building the EV at its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing plant rather than its new Georgia facility.

As a result, Rivian plans to start R2 production in the first half of 2026. New upgrades at its Normal plant will allow up to 215,000 vehicles to be built annually, up from the previous capacity of 150,000.