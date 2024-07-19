Rivian opens its first EV Charging Outpost for more than a recharge

With more electric cars on the road, more chargers are needed. Rivian’s latest solution goes beyond just charging. As a first-of-its-kind, Rivian opened its new Charging Outpost for drivers to recharge and refresh before getting back on their adventure.

On your next trip to Yosemite National Park, you may want to take a pit stop at Rivian’s new EV Charging Outpost.

Rivian converted an abandoned gas station to open a unique, first-of-its-kind charging site. The site features a lounge area where you can relax, read complimentary books from an onsite library, or browse through merchandise.

The Charging Outpost even features a “make your own” trail mix, free coffee, and a spot to fill your (or your four-legged friends) water bottle.

Rivian’s site includes five DC fast chargers and restrooms open 24/7. Upon arrival, you will be greeted with native plants and games to promote sustainability.

According to Liz Guerrero, Rivian’s senior director of environments, the site goes beyond your average gas station or highway stop.

“We want people to feel really good about the experience and for it to add to their journey,” Guerrero explained.

Rivian’s new EV Charging Outpost (Source: Rivian)

Check out Rivian’s first EV Charging Outpost

The site was initially home to a blacksmith shop in 1870, shortly after the California Gold Rush kicked off and Groveland got its first mining camp.

With automobiles gaining popularity, the site became an auto repair. As time passed and more vehicles were on the road, it became a gas station. Now, the site is upgraded for the modern era.

The Rivian Yosemite Charging Outpost is open to the public from 7 AM to 7 PM, but the chargers and restrooms will be open 24/7.

Rivian EV Charging Outpost (Source: Rivian)

You can visit Rivian’s new site at 18707 Main St, Groveland, CA 95321. Guerrero said anyone is welcome to stop by, not just Rivian owners.

Rivian says the site is the first of several Charging Outposts it plans to open. The sites will be in and around national parks or other high-traffic areas across the US.

Build your own trail mix at Rivian’s new Charging Outpost (Source: Rivian)

“Every Charging Outpost we create will be near incredibly beautiful and inspiring destinations,” Denise Cherry, VP of Experience Design at Rivian, said. Cherry added, “When thinking about the future of travel and road infrastructure, we see Charging Outposts becoming super ubiquitous.”

Rivian has converted several historic buildings into “Spaces,” like its Venice and South Coast Theater sites.

Rivian South Coast showroom (Source: Rivian)

The new Charging Outpost is the latest development as Rivian builds out its network. Rivian plans to open the network to other automakers. After praising Tesla’s Supercharger Network, CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian is focusing on uptime and reliability.

Electrek’s Take

As a Tesla driver who mainly chargers at Supercharger locations, I love the idea of Rivian’s new Charging Outpost.

Having somewhere to relax, take the dogs out, and read a book would be ideal during trips. The added free coffee (and build-your-own trail mix available) is a bonus.

Even having a restroom that’s open 24/7 is nice. I’ve charged my Tesla early in the morning or late at night when businesses around are closed and no restrooms are available. This has only happened a few times (most are near gas stations or sites that are open 24/7), but it’s still something to consider.

Tesla is also building new, unique Supercharging sites, like its dine-in (or drive-in) movie theater.

I’m not saying every charging site needs to be as over the top as Rivian’s Charging Outpost (or Tesla’s dine-in theater), but having the option is welcomed.

Hey RJ, can we get a Charging Outpost by me? Are you excited about Rivian’s new charging site? Let us know what you think in the comments.