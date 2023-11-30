Rivian is opening its first flagship retail location in this massive historic theater

EV maker Rivian is opening its first flagship retail space on December 9th… In a historic theater. The location will serve as Rivian’s welcome center with events and theater programming.

Rivian reimagined the space, first opened as the New Lynn Theater in 1935. The theater’s transition took several years, but much of the theater’s original features were preserved.

The site’s marquee, ticket booth, lobby, balcony, auditorium, and original 129-seat theater have been preserved and restored. The result is a swanky-looking, functional space for the first Rivian flagship retail location.

“The site has been a beacon of innovation, community and creativity throughout its history, and Rivian is ready to carry that legacy forward,” said Tony Caravano, senior director of community engagement at Rivian.

At 11,000 square feet, the Rivian South Coast Theater is the company’s largest location. It’s the 11th space opening this year as the EV maker expands the brand.

Visitors can learn more about Rivian’s EVs, the R1T and R1S. In addition, Rivian will continue to screen films with Coast Film Foundation. The company will work with Rivian to screen films that align with Rivian’s mission to “keep the world adventurous forever.”

Rivian South Coast Theater, its first flagship retail location (Source: Rivian)

Rivian’s electric models will be on display in the theater for visitors to see up and close. The site will also feature local artisan goods, brand merchandise, and an on-site cafe.

Rivian will open the doors to its first flagship retail space on December 9th. If interested, the site is located at 160 South Coast Highway (15 miles from Rivian’s Irvine headquarters).

Rivian South Coast Theater interior (Source: Rivian)

Opening weekend activities and film screenings are open to the public, but some events may require reservations. For more info on Rivian’s first flagship retail space, you can visit rivian.com/spaces/laguna.

Electrek’s Take

Rivian continues expanding the brand, and its first flagship retail space shows it. The Rivian South Coast Theater is a unique spot for enthusiasts to meet up and explore the brand.

The company recently launched leasing options for the R1T, which should help expand its market further.

If you’re seeing more Rivian vehicles out and about, it’s not just you. After crushing Q3 expectations, Rivian raised its goal and now aims to build 54,000 electric vehicles this year. The company produced 16,304 EVs in Q3 (+17% QOQ) and delivered 15,564 (+24% QOQ).