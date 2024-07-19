Podcast: Electrek Formula Sun, Trump on EVs, most efficient EV ever

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Podcast: Electrek Formula Sun Challenge, Trump on electric vehicles, Lucid producing the most efficient EV ever, and more.
- Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2024 wrap-up and final results
- Trump says he’ll end the EV mandate. The only problem: there isn’t one.
- Elon Musk supports new VP candidate that would crush Tesla’s sales in the US
- Elon Musk confirms Tesla Robotaxi delay, says front design change
- Elon Musk might give up on Tesla’s 4680 battery cell by the end of the year
- Tesla Supercharger deployment is already slowing down in critical time
- Tesla gives free hardware upgrades with Full Self-Driving to qualify for tax credit
- Tesla secures absurdly large multi-billion Megapack contract
- Lucid confirms the 2025 Air Pure offers 5 miles per kWh, making it the most efficient car in the world
- Chevy’s more affordable Silverado EV LT revealed for the first time in new images
- Aptera partner US Capital Global leads $60M investment round to reach low volume SEV production
