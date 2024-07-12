Chevy’s more affordable Silverado EV LT revealed for the first time in new images

A more affordable electric Chevy Silverado is on its way. Chevy’s Silverado EV LT has shown its face as new images of the electric workhorse emerge. Check out the first images below.

Chevy’s electric pickup stole the show at CES after its introduction in January 2022. The Work Truck (WT) edition, with 510 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque, was the first to go on sale in late 2023.

In May, Chevy added the 2024 Silverado EV First-Edition RST to the lineup. The fully loaded First Edition RST model packs up to 754 hp and over 785 lb-ft of torque (in Wide Open Watts Mode).

With the added power, GM estimates the RST can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds. The First-Edition model includes features like four-wheel steer, automatic air suspension, a Multi-Flex Midgate, and an available Multi-Flex Tailgate.

Inside, you will find a massive 17″ infotainment and 11″ driver display screens. The top-of-the-line First Edition RST model also includes a +14″ head-up display.

Both trims come with standard DC fast charging (up to 350 kW), which GM estimates can add 100 miles in 10 minutes. It also gets up to 450 miles range (GM-estimated).

Chevy Silverado EV RST (Source: Chevrolet)

Chevy’s more affordable Silverado EV LT is coming soon

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT starts at around $75,000, while the First-Edition RST will cost you over $96,000 (including destination fee).

For the first time, we are finally getting a look at Chevy’s Silverado EV LT, a more affordable trim. Chevy shared the first images and new details about what we can expect to see in the Silverado EV LT trim.

Chevy Silverado EV LT trim (Source: Chevrolet)

Chevy said the Silverado EV LT is versatile and built for everyday use. It includes a distinct lower front bumper, exterior lighting elements, and a tech-loaded interior.

The Silverado EV LT will include the same 17.7″ infotainment and 11.3″ driver display screens as the RST edition. It will also include exterior LED lighting, like the illuminated bowtie up front.

Chevy Silverado EV RST interior (Source: Chevrolet)

The 5’11” bed is available with Chevy’s Multi-Flex Tailgate. You can also opt for the available 22″ machine-face aluminum wheels with aero inserts.

Like other GM electric vehicles, the Silverado EV LT will be based on its Ultium platform. The extended-range battery pack offers up to nearly 400 miles of range.

Chevy Silverado EV RST with Multi-Flex Tailgate (Source: Chevrolet)

Chevy says the new LT is a future trim, likely a 2025 model. The Silverado EV is also due for an off-road Trail Boss upgrade.

Prices will be released closer to launch, but the LT is expected to start at around $55,000 to $65,000. Chevy said it will launch trim levels priced at $50K (WT), $60K, $70K, and +90K (First-Edition RST).