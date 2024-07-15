Stellantis is offering a home charger or public charging credits for buying one of its BEVs

Stellantis has introduced a new demand lever to entice potential customers to buy one of its BEV models. When US consumers opt to buy a new EV, Stellantis is now offering the choice between a home charger or charge credits through its Free2Move program.

Free2Move is a charging ecosystem run by auto conglomerate Stellantis’ ($STLA) new charging & energy business unit as part of its Dare Forward 2030 electrification strategy.

Stellantis drivers have access to over 75,000 chargers across the United States, including piles managed by ChargePoint and EVgo. They will also soon be able to access more through the company’s joint venture with IONNA, which plans to implement 30,000 new chargers in North America.

With more and more BEVs starting to roll out from brands under its umbrella, including Fiat, Jeep, and soon Dodge, future Stellantis customers will be able to take advantage of a new incentive that gives them the option of a complimentary home charger or credits to use on public networks.

Source: Stellantis

Stellantis begins charger incentives for BEV purchases

According to Stellantis, US consumers who opt for a BEV from one of its marques now have the option of a complimentary charger or Free2Move credits.

Even before a BEV purchase is made, Stellantis says its Free2move Charge website and app can guide potential consumers through the purchase process, educating them about available BEV models and charging options. Per Mathilde Lheureux, head of energy and charge business unit:

As we introduce our all-electric vehicles this year in the U.S., we want to ensure that our customers easily understand the charging options available to them before or upon purchase. Simply stated, included in the purchase of a Stellantis battery-electric vehicle is the ability choose a Free2move Level 2 charging unit or charging credits with a value of $600 to use at charging stations across the country, which are easily identifiable through the app.

For BEV drivers who own a home, Stellantis is offering a new Charge Home Package, which includes a Level 2 unit valued at around $600. The Free2Move website offers an installation portal to help those buyers determine the best location for the charger and schedule an estimate and installation with Stellantis partner Qmerit.

For customers without the ability for a home charger installation or those who prefer the public piles, Stellantis is alternatively offering $600 in credits accessible through the the Free2move Charge app. The Free2Move Go package can be used at DC and Level 2 public chargers stations across the US. Stellantis COO Carlos Zarlenga spoke about the potential savings for customers choosing one of the company’s branded BEVs:

With our fully electric vehicles now arriving in the U.S. market, starting with the Fiat 500e, and the Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger Daytona coming soon, our customers will quickly realize that our BEVs will carry the same brand DNA that our customers have grown to love, but with electrification and next level technology. Electrification is a game changer. Yes, our customers will see efficiency gains, but they will also experience incredible performance advancements, including technology, ride and handling, giving our brands, such as Jeep, greater off-road capabilities and defending the Dodge Charger’s claim as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car.

You can learn more at the Free2Move Charge website.