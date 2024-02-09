7 OEM charging network venture IONNA names CEO, commences operations in North America

Seven months after seven major OEMs shared plans to join forces and implement a new EV charging network of over 30,000 piles in North America, the joint venture, now called IONNA, has officially received regulatory approval to begin operations. The JV has also named its first CEO, who is no stranger to EV charging.

The summer of 2023 was a newsworthy time for electrification and the EV charging segment in particular. We saw automotive giants like Ford and GM vow to switch to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), creating a snowball effect for the entire industry.

In July, seven household names in cars came together to announce a new joint venture to expand the much-needed availability of EV chargers in North America. Now designated as IONNA, LLC, the alliance consists of BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis.

Since then, news surrounding the massive new EV charging network in North America has been mum, but today, the joint venture has emerged with a CEO and regulatory approval to move forward with operations.

Seth Cutler, former EV Connect executive and newly appointed CEO of IONNA / Credit: IONNA

IONNA certified to expand EV charging in North America

IONNA relayed that it has received approval from all necessary regulatory agencies to begin operations en route to deploy at least 30,000 EV chargers across North America by the decade’s end.

The CEO that will initially lead this venture is Seth Cutler, who worked as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at EV Connect and was most recently the charging network’s President and COO. His career to date also includes roles at General Electric and the early days of Electrify America. Cutler spoke about his latest role at IONNA:

I am honored to lead IONNA and work alongside these esteemed automakers in shaping the future of electric mobility. Our shared commitment to creating an extensive, high-powered charging network reflects our dedication to revolutionizing the entire EV charging experience and helping to drive widespread EV adoption.

When EV charging sessions become available in North America, IONNA says it will provide drivers with a seamless, integrated, “best-in-class experience,” complete with restrooms, food service, and retail space nearby or within its planned charging footprints.

The joint venture anticipates its first EV charging stations will open in the US this year, with plans to expand to Canada “at a later stage.”