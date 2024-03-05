Dodge Charger Daytona EV unveiled as first electric muscle car with Hellcat performance

Dodge revealed the new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV for the first time Tuesday. Retaining its title as the “world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car,” the electric Dodge Charger will deliver Hellcat Redeye levels of performance.

The next generation of Dodge muscle has just arrived, according to Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO.

“The electrified 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack delivers Charger Hellcat Redeye levels of performance and announces its presence through the world’s first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust,” Kuniskis explained.

Dodge is calling its first EV, the new 2024 Charger Daytona EV, the “world’s first and only electric muscle car.”

The electric Dodge Charger will be underpinned by Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, which will power the first Jeep EVs in the US.

All-wheel drive is standard on the new Charger. A 400V propulsion system delivers “supercharged V-8 performance” with instant torque and zero tailpipe emissions.

The system uses a high-voltage battery pack, a dual-integrated charge module, and a front and rear EDM.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV Scat Pack (Source: Stellantis)

The front EDM features a front wheel disconnect to improve range and efficiency, while the rear EDM includes a mechanical limited-slip differential for better traction and performance. Both EDMs generate 355 hp (250 kW) and 300 lb-ft of torque.

Dodge specifically designed the battery pack with up to 100.5 kW installed capacity and 550 kW peak discharge rate to allow the motor to use max battery power for a quarter-mile sprint.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV (Source: Stellantis)

Meet the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV

The Dodge Charger Daytona EV’s 400V system features six different performance levels. The standard 2024 Charger Daytona R/T includes a standard Direct Connection Stage 1 upgrade kit that adds 40 hp for a total of 496 hp.

Meanwhile, the Daytona Scat Pack (Stage 2 kit) offers an additional 80 hp for total system output of 670 hp.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV (Source: Stellantis)

With up to 670 hp, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona is expected to hit 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. The Scat Pack will cover a quarter mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds.

Dodge says future Daytona models will require purchasing Direct Connection Stage Kits for added power.

Dodge packed the new Charger with features like PowerShot (an added 40 hp boost), high-performance brakes, brake-by-wire eBoost, a multi-link front suspension, race options (donut, drift line lock, launch control, and race prep), and others.

Muscle car modified for the electric era

The new Dodge Charger Daytona EV’s design draws from its predecessors by retaining the muscular widebody stance.

Dodge included a patent-pending front R-Wing as a “callout to the original Charger Daytona design.” It also enables airflow through a pass-through area on the front to enhance downforce.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV (Source: Stellantis)

A Daytona text logo is included on the back lower rear fascia. Dodge also added a Fratzonic logo near its patent-pending “world first” Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust.

The “exhaust system” uses passive radiators to create Hellcat levels of sound intensity (You can hear in the movie below). Sound intensity is based on performance, with a stealth mode also available.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV (Source: Stellantis)

All new Chargers feature a full-length LED front light bar and red “ring of fire” LED rear taillamps. Meanwhile, a lit Fratzog logo, the symbol of Dodge’s next-gen vehicles, is centered on the front of the vehicle.

Inside, the new electric Charger features a 10.25″ (or available 16″) driver display and a 12.3″ center infotainment screen.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV interior (Source: Stellantis)

The linework and texture are inspired by the iconic 1968 Dodge Charger instrument panel. Dodge included new Attitude Adjustment interior lightning with 64 colors that react to open doors, starting the car, etc.

The steering wheel is geared for performance with a flat top and bottom design. It also includes paddle shifters for regenerative braking levels and a new PowerShot button.

Dodge says the new Charger offers best-in-class cargo and rear cargo capacity with a “hidden hatch.” With rear seats that fold, the maximum cargo area is 38.5 ft. That’s 133% more than its predecessor.

The new Dodge Charger Daytona EV is expected to include over 317 miles range. The higher-performance Scat Pack provides 260 miles range. Both models can be recharged from 20% to 80% in “just over 27 minutes.”

(Source: Dodge)

Production of the two-door coupe 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV Scat Pack and R/T will kick off in mid-2024. The electric four-door Scat Pack and R/T models will begin production in the first quarter of 2025.

Dodge is launching a gas-powered two-door Charger SIXPACK H.O and four-foor Charger SIXPACK S.O that will begin production in 2025. The new Dodge Charger will be built at its Windsor (Ontario) Assembly plant.