Diesel demand drops while commercial EV, electric semi markets grow

In this special vacation episode of Quick Charge, we explore the historic dive in global diesel demand, and whether it’s being caused inflation and a slowing economy or the rapid rise in EV sales displacing millions of gallons of oil demand.
In this episode, we’ll focus on the rapid growth of the commercial EV market as one of the leading contributors to the global drop in diesel demand, coming perilously close to asking the question: has peak oil come and gone?
Give it a watch, then let us know what you think of the role EVs are playing the diesel demand drop in the comments.
Source Links
- Winning: diesel demand hits 26-year low as EV, hydrogen sales boom
- What EV sales slump? Commercial EV deployments are soaring!
- McDonald’s puts 10 Volvo VNR Electric class 8 semi trucks to work
- Sysco takes delivery of 10 Freightliner electric semi trucks, plans to buy 800
- Einride orders 150 Peterbilt 579EV electric semi trucks for US fleet
- DHL puts 50 Orange EV yard trucks to work, plans to add 50 more
- MAN CEO: “impossible” for hydrogen to compete with BEVs
- MAN to build 200 hydrogen trucks — to prove that hydrogen doesn’t work?
- Volvo Trucks have logged over 50 million battery electric miles (!)
- Daimler eCascadias are now to Coke as Tesla Semi electric trucks are to Pepsi
