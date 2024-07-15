Diesel demand drops while commercial EV, electric semi markets grow

In this special vacation episode of Quick Charge, we explore the historic dive in global diesel demand, and whether it’s being caused inflation and a slowing economy or the rapid rise in EV sales displacing millions of gallons of oil demand.

In this episode, we’ll focus on the rapid growth of the commercial EV market as one of the leading contributors to the global drop in diesel demand, coming perilously close to asking the question: has peak oil come and gone?

Give it a watch, then let us know what you think of the role EVs are playing the diesel demand drop in the comments.

Prefer listening to your podcasts? Audio-only versions of Quick Charge are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday (that’s the plan, anyway). We’ll be posting bonus audio content there as well, so be sure to follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a minute of Electrek’s high-voltage daily news!

Got news? Let us know!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!