Daimler eCascadias are now to Coke as Tesla Semi electric trucks are to Pepsi

Pepsi was the first company to add Tesla Semis to its fleet, but Coke just went for Daimler Freightliner eCascadias.

Daimler Truck North America has delivered 20 Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors to Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, a West Coast and Midwest bottler, and distributor of Coca-Cola brands, in Downey, California. The eCascadias are the first electric heavy-duty tractors added to Reyes’ California fleet.

The Daimler eCascadias will power up at 20 Detroit eFill EV charging stations installed at the company’s plant. Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is also using the Detroit Charger Management System, which is eMobility software used to manage energy efficiency and reduce operational costs.

The 20 eCascadias, which have Detroit ePowertrains, are expected to result in the reduced use of 40,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year. The eCascadia comes in 315 or 475 kWh configurations and offers various battery and drive axle options, delivering a typical range of 155, 220, or 230 miles.

The eCascadia is the right choice for Coca-Cola’s distribution needs. As my colleague Jameson Dow wrote, “Daimler expects that this truck will largely be used for short-haul applications rather than long-haul. Last-mile delivery, drayage, food & beverage, and regional distribution are all on the table. Anything where the truck returns to a depot is a great fit.”

Meanwhile, PepsiCo added Tesla Semis to its fleet in December after years of delays. Since April, it’s been deploying 15 Tesla Semi trucks out of its Modesto, California, facility, and up to 21 trucks are operating from its Sacramento plant.

Tesla Semis have a 500-mile range, and Pepsico uses its Tesla Semi electric trucks for deliveries within 100 miles with several stops. They operate for up to 12 hours a day. Tesla has installed 750 kW Megachargers at Pepsico sites.

Semi-trucks only account for about 1% of vehicles in the US, but they’re responsible for 20% of emissions. Both of these rollouts are wins for heavy-duty truck electrification.

