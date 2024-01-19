MAN CEO: “impossible” for hydrogen to compete with BEVs

Alexander Vlaskamp, CEO of German heavy truck maker MAN Truck & Bus, told reporters that it was, “impossible for hydrogen to effectively compete with battery electric trucks.” But if that’s true, why is MAN still working on hydrogen fuel cell technology?
Whether you find yourself among industry insiders or a group of keyboard warriors on Facebook, odds are you’ll have no trouble finding someone willing to argue that hydrogen, not batteries, will be powering the vehicles of tomorrow. But one place you won’t hear that argument is the c-suite at MAN Truck & Bus, where MAN CEO, Alexander Vlaskamp claims that his company doesn’t see hydrogen as a viable fuel for transportation.
The MAN, himself
“It’s one thing to have the technology and another thing for the technology to be viable,” Vlaskamp told the Spanish-language magazine Expansión (translated from Spanish). “Green hydrogen is not available for transportation and there is no point in switching from diesel to hydrogen if the energy source is not sustainable.”
Keep in mind that there are two ways to look at the concept of sustainability as it pertains to commercial trucking. The first is sustainability of the business (can we keep operating the way we have been), and the second is environmental sustainability. Vlaskamp makes an effort to point that hydrogen, at least for now, isn’t sustainable in either sense of the word.
Top comment by ctromley
I worked as an engineer at a pump company, and at one point was assigned to a specialty pump division. One of their projects was to supply "fueling" pumps for hydrogen stations in CA.
At one point I discussed my involvement in EVs and the widespread conviction among that group that H2 as a fuel source was going nowhere. While we could make some profits and gain some new experience by accepting projects in the industry, I felt it was a huge mistake to assume it was going to be any kind of long term revenue source.
To my relief, my manager told me he and the executives already knew that. It's an opportunity for revenue, so you make the sale but don't bank on any future in it. At that point in time the only money in the industry to speak of was government grants driven by H2 lobbyists.
The whole thing is a sham. Green H2 only makes sense with excess grid capacity, and if you have decent distribution and still have fossil fuels on the grid, you can't really say you have excess capacity, can you? Any renewable electricity used to generate green H2 is NOT displacing fossil fuels from the grid, is it? So how is it green?
Vlaskamp begins by pointing out that green hydrogen is much more expensive to produce than producing electricity from renewable sources like wind and solar. He goes on to explain that, in addition to the higher production cost per unit of usable energy, hydrogen must be distributed and stored using specialized, high-pressure containers that are prone to leaks. “Today you cannot buy hydrogen for less than 13 or 14 euros,” he says. “And it is not green. And when we have green hydrogen it will be needed for the heavy industry of steel, cement, or plastic.”
So — if all that’s true, why is MAN continuing to invest in hydrogen research? “Only to test our hypothesis,” claims Vlaskamp. “We may use hydrogen for transportation in 2035, but only if there is enough green hydrogen at the right price and the necessary infrastructure is in place.”
MAN has already received 800 order requests for its electric semi trucks, which can cover between 600 and 800 kilometers in a day, depending on order spec. MAN also says it’s working on improved batteries that will allow over 1,000 kilometers (600-ish miles) of daily driving per day.
Electrek’s Take
Almost every major player in the industry — from Hyundai and Volvo to Bosch and Cummins — is investing in some form of hydrogen-fueled trucking. As such, it’s surprising to see the CEO of a major player in the space break ranks and come out against hydrogen as a viable fuel source. All of which makes this week’s news of a formal collaboration with ABB on megawatt charging seem much more important for the future of clean trucking than it did a few days ago!
