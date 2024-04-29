Polestar shows off 5 GT charging capabilities, replenishing 10-80% in just ten minutes [Video]

Polestar is showcasing the charging capabilities of the upcoming Polestar 5 sports sedan using a prototype model and StoreDot’s Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) technology. This is the first EV to test StoreDot’s ultra-fast charging technology, and the initial tests are quite promising.

When it arrives, the Polestar 5 will be—you guessed it—the fifth model in the Geely-owned automaker’s EV portfolio. The all-electric sports sedan’s inception stems from the Precept concept, and Polestar continues to be one of the few automakers that actually evolves its concepts into production vehicles.

The production prototype version of the Polestar 5 debuted in late 2021, equipped with carriage doors and a “Smart Zone” grille that houses many of the sensors for the EV’s ADAS. In July 2023, a camouflaged prototype of the 5 appeared publicly at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, touting 884 horsepower and Polestar’s 800V architecture that will enable ultra-fast charging speeds.

By November 2023, we learned that EV battery specialist StoreDot would trial its new 100in5 battery technology in the Polestar 5, giving the 4-door GT charging capabilities of garnering 100 miles of range in just 5 minutes.

These fast-charging cells have since become the nucleus of StoreDot’s I-BEAM XFC concept design, which is targeting mass production later this year. Before the Polestar 5 and fast-charging architecture hit the market, however, both Polestar and StoreDot are showing off those capabilities, and they’re quite impressive.

The Polestar 5 prototype / Source: Polestar





Polestar 5 prototype surpasses 370 kW charging rate

Per Polestar, the first verification prototype of the 5 GT successfully demonstrated the promised charging rates enabled by StoreDot’s XFC technology, charging from 10-80% in just ten minutes. The companies shared that the 5 held a consistent charge rate during the session, starting at 310 kW before surpassing 370 kW.

By comparison to the current market, those are some of the higher charge rates achieved by a BEV and offer encouraging results for a future in which drivers can park, recharge, and get back on the road more similarly to the time it would take to stop and refill an ICE vehicle at a gas station. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath shared a similar sentiment:

Time is one of life’s greatest luxuries, and as a manufacturer of luxury electric performance cars, we need to take the next step to address one of the biggest barriers to EV ownership – charging anxiety. With this new technology, on longer journeys when drivers do stop they’ll be able to spend less time charging and be back on the road faster than before. In fact, that stop time will be more akin to what they experience with a petrol car today.

The Polestar 5 prototype houses a specially commissioned 77 kWh pack, with charging speeds bolstered by StoreDot’s silicon-dominant cells. However, the automaker says the battery pack has the capability to be increased to at least 100 kWh, enabling the BEV to recoup 200 miles of range in a ten-minute charge.

When the Precept became the Polestar 5, the automaker aimed to reach the market in 2024. However, the company’s current focus is on the two SUVs that will precede the GT – the Polestar 3 and 4. While we await the Polestar 5’s arrival on the market, you can check out its prototype’s charging capabilities in the video below: