Polestar 3 electric SUV and new Polestar 5 make thrilling debut at Goodwood

Polestar is bringing the heat to this year’s Goodwood FOS with several models making their debut, including its first electric SUV, the Polestar 3, and the latest Polestar 5 prototype.

It’s that time of year again, the Goodwood FOS is kicking off, and automakers are showing off their new vehicles.

Earlier today, Hyundai unveiled its new IONIQ 5 N, kicking off a new era of electric performance for the South Korean automaker. We also saw Porsche’s retro-looking Vision 357 Speedster concept make an appearance, a nod to its first sports car.

Up-and-coming Swedish EV maker Polestar gave us a glimpse into what we can expect from the brand. The company brought out its first electric SUV, the Polestar 3 (517 hp), its latest Polestar 5 prototype (884 hp), a 4-door GT electric car, and the new Polestar 2 BST edition (476 hp).

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said, “It’s time for the Polestar 3 to take its first-ever run up the famous hill,” with production now slated to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

Ingenlath added, “The latest Polestar 5 verification prototype is here, too. Developed in the UK, Goodwood is like home turf for our electric 4-door GT.”

Polestar 3 electric SUV (Source: Polestar) Polestar 5 prototype (Source: Polestar)

Polestar 3 electric SUV makes its Goodwood debut

Since launching the Polestar 2 in mid-2020, the electric sedan has become among the top-selling models in many key EV markets like the UK, Canada, South Korea, Norway, Sweden, and more.

To play its role in the booming SUV market, Polestar unveiled its first all-electric SUV, the Polestar 3, in October to lead off a new wave of EVs and build upon the Polestar 2’s momentum.

Despite initial plans to begin building the Polestar 3 by the end of the year, the EV maker is delaying it until early next year as it finalized the software for its new platform shared with Volvo.

Ahead of its official launch next year, the Polestar 3 debuted at Goodwood. Check out its run in the video below.

Polestar 3 electric SUV makes Goodwood debut (Source: Polestar)

Riding on the same platform as the new Volvo EX90, the Polestar 3 will come in two configurations – a long-range dual motor and a performance pack version. Both are powered by a 400-volt lithium-ion battery with 111 kWh capacity.

The standard long-range dual motor produces 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque for a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.9 seconds. With up to 300 miles of EPA range, the standard version starts at $83,900.

Packing 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, the performance pack model can go 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. Despite the extra power, the performance version has slightly less range (270 miles) and starts at $89,900.

The latest Polestar 5 prototype makes its run

After showcasing a development prototype of its high-performance electric 4-door GT Polestar 5 at last year’s Goodwood FOS, the EV maker is back with its latest verification prototype.

Polestar 5 at the Goodwood FOS (Source: Polestar)

Polestar announced in 2020 it would transition its Precept concept into a production model, a year later confirming it would be the Polestar 5.

The EV maker says the Polestar 5 is “the embodiment of our ambitions for design, technology, and sustainability.”

Polestar’s latest prototype combines a new rear electric motor with a high-output front electric motor for a total output of 884 hp and an 800-volt architecture. Ingleath calls the Polestar 5 “a company-defining project.” Its official launch is planned for next year.

Meanwhile, the updated Polestar 2 and limited-edition BST edition 230 are available to buy online today. The Polestar 3 can be ordered online and will soon appear in Polestar spaces, with deliveries expected to start in the second quarter of 2024.