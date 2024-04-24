Polestar 4 officially goes on sale in the US alongside its first-ever phone in China

EV developer Polestar is touting two announcements today. It has begun sales of its latest EV, the Polestar 4, in the US and officially crossed over into a new segment of technology, launching its flagship smartphone to support its vehicle customers. The phone itself is a little pricey, but Polestar is including it for certain EV customers.
It’s been just over a year since Geely-owned EV automaker Polestar ($PSNY) unveiled its fourth EV model, the 4 crossover. Since then, we’ve learned much about the vehicle, including where it will be built and plans for a smartphone (at least for customers in China).
The 4 kicked off production in late 2023, ahead of initial deliveries in China thereafter. Those EVs were followed by deliveries to Europe and Australia, although US customers have had to continue to wait. In March, the public got official pricing of the 4 during the New York Auto Show, starting at $56,300 – below its originally advertised MSRP of $60k.
Last fall, Polestar also announced it was the latest in the auto industry to venture over to smartphones. The Polestar Phone was designed and built with the help of Chinese smartphone developer Meizu – a fellow subsidiary under the Geely umbrella.
In addition to the opening of sales of the Polestar 4 in the US, those customers in China can now receive a Polestar Phone with their purchase, as the technology launched overseas today.
Per Polestar, the 4 is now available in the US, starting at a slightly higher MSRP – $54,900. Combined with the Polestar 3, its makers now offer two electric SUV options that will eventually be built on US soil. Polestar North America Head Gregor Hembrough spoke:
Following the successful debut of Polestar 4 at the New York International Auto Show, we are thrilled to officially open the order books for our SUV coupe in North America. Polestar 4 confidently enters the premium performance class within the D-SUV segment. Our SUV coupe’s innovative design offers generous interior space and a stunning appearance. Coupled with upcoming Polestar 3 deliveries this summer, we now offer two dynamic SUV options for North American customers.
Really excited to see the 4 in person and test drive it. My heart is telling me to place my order now, but my brain is telling me to just relax and be patient. Either the 4 or the new Macan Electric will be my next vehicle but the wait is killing me! I’m like a kid on Christmas morning staring at the gifts under the tree…
While the Polestar 4 now comes in just two trims in China, its US variants are much more robust. Here’s how they break down:
|Polestar 4 Variant
|Drivetrain
|Battery
Capacity
|Max Charge Rate (DC)
|EPA Range
|Power
|Torque
|Acceleration (0-60 mph)
|Starting MSRP*
|Long Range Single Motor
|RWD
|100 kWh
|200 kW
|300 miles
|272 hp
|253 lb-ft
|6.9 seconds
|$54,900
|Long Range Single Motor (w/ Pilot Pack)
|RWD
|100 kWh
|200 kW
|300 miles
|272 hp
|253 lb-ft
|6.9 seconds
|$56,400
|Long Range Single Motor (w/ Pro Pack)
|RWD
|100 kWh
|200 kW
|300 miles
|272 hp
|253 lb-ft
|6.9 seconds
|$56,900
|Long Range Single Motor (w/ Plus Pack)
|RWD
|100 kWh
|200 kW
|300 miles
|272 hp
|253 lb-ft
|6.9 seconds
|$60,400
|Long Range Dual Motor (w/ Pilot Pack)
|AWD
|100 kWh
|200 kW
|270 miles
|544 hp
|506 lb-ft
|3.7 seconds
|$62,900
|Long Range Dual Motor (w/ Pilot and Pro Pack)
|AWD
|100 kWh
|200 kW
|270 miles
|544 hp
|506 lb-ft
|3.7 seconds
|$64,900
|Long Range Dual Motor (w/ Pilot and Plus Pack)
|AWD
|100 kWh
|200 kW
|270 miles
|544 hp
|506 lb-ft
|3.7 seconds
|$68,400
|Long Range Dual Motor (w/ Plus and Performance Pack)
|AWD
|100 kWh
|200 kW
|270 miles
|544 hp
|506 lb-ft
|3.7 seconds
|$72,900
In China, an updated version of the Polestar 4 is on sale and following its launch today, the Polestar Phone is on sale at a starting price of RMB 7,388 ($1,020). As initially reported, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and runs on Android-powered Polestar OS.
Per CnEVPost, the Polestar Phone supports AI image search, image generation, knowledge query, and virtual assistance using a button called “mBack.” The report also states that Chinese customers who order a Polestar 4 will receive a complimentary Polestar Phone included.
Back on the US side, Polestar states that 4 production is expected to commence in North America in Q3 2024. Initial deliveries to US customers are expected in Q4. You can configure your own Polestar 4 here.
